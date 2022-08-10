Russia requested for this Thursday a meeting of the Security Council of the UN in order to address the situation at the Ukrainian plant of Zaporizhiacontrolled by its troops and that according to Moscow is being attacked by Kyiv.

This was stated through Twitter by the Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, who announced that the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Argentine Rafael Grossi, is expected to appear at the meeting by videoconference.

A source from the Chinese presidency of the Security Council, headed in August by Beijing, told AFP that the meeting will take place on August 11 at 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

A second diplomatic source at the United Nations headquarters in New York added that the 15 member countries of the Council would meet on Thursday afternoon at the request of Russia, which has the right of veto, like the other four permanent members (the United States , China, France and UK).

Last Saturday, Grossi was very concerned about the bombing of Europe’s largest atomic plant and warned that they are “playing with fire” and there is a risk of a “nuclear disaster”.

Amid heightened tension around Zaporizhia, Moscow and kyiv have accused each other of jeopardizing the security of the facility, which the Russian military seized in the early stages of its invasion.

This Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the club of industrialized nations of the G7 demanded that Russia withdraw its forces from the plant and other plants in Ukraine and return them to the control of the authorities in kyiv to ensure safe operation.

“It is the continued Russian domination of the nuclear power plant that puts the region at risk,” the ministers said in a statement, declaring “deeply concerned” about the “serious threat” emanating from the Russian occupation of the facilities. .

Although he has not named those responsible, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, described on Monday any attack on a nuclear power plant as “a suicide mission”.

The IAEA has spent months trying to organize an expert mission to assess the situation in Zaporizhia, something that has not materialized so far due to the lack of the necessary agreements with all the parties involved.

EFE and AFP

