Russia has summoned German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Gayr due to the assertion concerning the intoxication of Alexei Navalny. Reported by RIA News…

It’s recognized that the Russian Overseas Ministry expects from Berlin each the outcomes of laboratory research of the Bundeswehr and different proof. Russian Overseas Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Berlin is bluffing on this state of affairs.

On September 6, German Overseas Minister Heiko Maas referred to as on Russia to research the incident with Alexei Navalny. In response to him, there may be a whole lot of proof of Moscow’s involvement within the incident. “We count on the Russian authorities to research this critical crime. If it has nothing to do with the assault, then it should be self-interested in proving it on the idea of information. If the Russian facet doesn’t take part within the investigation of the crime towards Navalny, then this can grow to be one other proof of the state’s involvement in him, ”he mentioned.

In early September, German authorities introduced that Navalny, hospitalized two weeks earlier after an emergency touchdown on a aircraft en path to Moscow from Tomsk, had been poisoned with poison from the Novichok group. Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded that Russia conduct a complete investigation of the incident and warned of the potential of extra sanctions.

