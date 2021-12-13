FLY. Suicide attack in the school area of ​​a convent in Serpukhov, 100 kilometers south of Moscow. A teenager broke in and blew himself up with a rudimentary device. Seven children at school were reportedly injured, one hospitalized for limb injuries, while the conditions of the other six would not cause concern.

Conditional obligation because conflicting versions are currently circulating on the budget of the explosion. Even the Ministry of the Interior of the Moscow region confirms that “it is still to be clarified” and confirmed the wounding of only two. One would be the bomber, given up for dead by police sources. An 18-year-old former student of the institute, the ministry explains, entered the building with a rudimentary device and blew himself up, injuring a 15-year-old. The agency Interfax he had reported the wounding of six minors and the death of the bomber. Tax And Ria Novosti they wrote “seven wounded, including the bomber”.

* News being updated