Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the “deep state,” US authorities and media have hidden Biden’s real status. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked a gaffe by US President Joe Biden and suggested that senior US officials were taking advantage of the president’s mental confusion to continue sending military aid to Ukraine for the war against the Russians.

At the end of the NATO summit held in Washington on Thursday (11), Biden, when inviting the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to speak, called him Putin. He then corrected himself and said that he was “focused” on defeating the Russian dictator.

On Telegram, Zakharova made a post mocking the American president’s blunder. “It seems to me that the notorious ‘Russian interference in the American elections’ can no longer be hidden – there is a pro-Russian candidate [Biden] which is controlled by the ‘hands of the Kremlin’,” he commented.

Later, at a press conference, Zakharova accused “the deep state”, the authorities and the press in the United States of hiding Biden’s real condition for years, according to information from the Reuters agency.

“The question arises: is this same Biden signing all these checks? [para ajuda à Ucrânia]?” she said. “The same Biden who doesn’t know what country he’s talking about. And he’s the one signing billion-dollar checks? Of course they could be giving him any piece of paper to sign,” she said.