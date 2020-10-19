In Russia, it was proposed to label food and drinks with a sugar content of more than 5 g per 100 g of product, they report “News”…

As specified, this initiative was made by the Institute for the Development of a Legal Society. The proposal has already been supported by the State Duma, the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and “Business Russia”. Now the corresponding letters have also been sent to the heads of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Supporters of the initiative note that often sugar is contained in products in a “hidden” form, in ingredients that consumers do not understand.

Director of the Institute for the Development of the Legal Society Daria Gladysh also recalled that excessive sugar consumption can lead to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes and oncology.

It is assumed that the marking should be clearly visible and occupy at least 20% of the front side of the product packaging.

According to Gladysh, manufacturers will be able to use either her or the voluntary Traffic Light marking system, which appeared in 2018, but was not widely used.

We will remind, earlier the doctor-epidemiologist Olga Nenastina recommended during the coronavirus pandemic, give up sugar, since it negatively affects the walls of blood vessels.