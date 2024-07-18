Home page politics

The offensive strategy in the Ukraine war has caused Russia heavy losses. The lack of resources is likely to soon become a bigger problem for Putin.

Moscow – The large-scale offensive near Kharkiv has Wladimir Putin much was hoped for. On the one hand, the attack was intended to create a buffer zone to protect the Russian Belgorod Oblast, and other Ukrainian territories were to be conquered. Experts also suspect that the offensive was intended to draw Ukrainian resources away from other contested areas such as Chasiv Yar. In the end, however, the Ukraine offensive is likely to have caused Russia in particular to suffer heavy losses.

Some progress that Russia has made in Ukraine War Putin’s troops have cost a lot. Not only have many soldiers paid with their lives, but the war chest and the resources of the Russian armed forces have also suffered since the beginning of the war. The Economist reportedit is questionable how long Putin can maintain the current level of offensive operations. Because troops suffer from significant deficiencies, especially in terms of military equipment.

Russia loses thousands of tanks and armored vehicles in the Ukraine war – Soviet stocks also run out

Since the invasion of Ukraine, which violated international law, Russia is said to have suffered enormous losses in tanks, armored vehicles and artillery. According to intelligence estimates, around 3,000 tanks and 5,000 other armored vehicles are no longer operational.

To replace the missing weapons that were destroyed or captured from Ukraine, Putin is mainly relying on stocks from the Soviet era. For example, the T-90 tanks, which Russia claims are newly produced, but some of which still have guns from 1992. According to Aleksandr Golts, an analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies, the Soviet leaders relied primarily on mass production and produced thousands of armored vehicles in peacetime for use in the event of war. But even these large stocks are not infinite.

Russia lacks resources in the Ukraine war: Procurement of components also difficult

According to estimates by the IIEE research institute, Russia may still have around 3,200 tanks from this period in storage, but the majority of the vehicles have not been moved since the beginning of the war. The condition of the tanks is probably poor, quoted The Economist an expert.

Another problem with the dwindling resources of the Russian military: It could be difficult for Russia to build new tanks or infantry fighting vehicles or to overhaul the old ones because the country lacks some components. Stocks for tank production that were intended for use in 2025 before the war have already been plundered, Golts said. Other components that would have been important for the construction of infrared thermal imaging devices, for example, were previously imported from Europe. Because of the Sanctions mean Putin must now give up the parts.

Will shortages force Putin to change strategy? Experts with gloomy forecast for Russia

In addition to tanks and armored vehicles, the Russian troops are also running out of gun barrels. Due to the heavy shelling of Ukrainian areas, the barrels are likely to be very worn and worn out, which is why they have to be replaced more often. However, the current loss figures for tanks and infantry vehicles are likely to be Russia’s biggest downfall in the Ukraine war. Golts estimates that stocks are likely to reach a “critical exhaustion point” in the second half of next year.

The experts’ prediction: If the situation does not change, Putin could be forced to change the attitude of his troops to the defensive this year. While many arms deliveries from the West, including F-16 fighter jets, are arriving in Ukraine in the coming months, Putin is unlikely to like this change in strategy. (nbe)