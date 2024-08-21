Anti-aircraft defenses shot down a dozen drones in Moscow, which suffered one of the largest attacks by enemy drones on Tuesday night since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Wednesday.

According to the criteria of

According to Sobyanin on Telegram, last night’s attack was “one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow” using unmanned aircraft.

The first drone heading to Moscow was destroyed near the capital at 3:02 a.m. local time, and the other nine were destroyed over the next hour and a half.

The mayor assured that the situation is “under control.”

According to preliminary data, The fall of the fragments of the downed drones has not caused any casualties or material damage.

File photo of a Ukrainian pilot operating a drone. Photo:AFP Share

The previous attempt to attack Moscow with a drone took place on July 11, when an unmanned aircraft was shot down in Stupino, almost 100 kilometers south of the metropolis.

While, On the day of the Russian presidential election, March 17, Moscow was attacked by five drones, but they did not reach their target.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 45 drones were neutralized last night, 11 of them in the Moscow region.

Ukrainian troops retreat from Pokrovsk, but consolidate control of Kursk



Russia continues to exert pressure on the front Donetsk, where it is slowly but steadily advancing towards Pokrovsk, while the Ukrainian incursion into the Russian region of Kursk is trying to consolidate its control over the conquered territories, some 1,260 square kilometres according to kyiv.

Russian troops have managed to seize more ground near Novogrodivka, a town 14 kilometers from Pokrovsk, and have also made limited advances to the north near Chasiv Yar, influential analytics platform DeepState reported on Wednesday.

Residents of the Kursk region have received humanitarian aid. Photo:AFP Share

Russian forces are trying to encircle Grodivka and advance towards Krasni Yar and Mirolubivka and to this end they are concentrating the bulk of their troops in this area, according to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko.

Small enemy kamikaze drones have also already been spotted in the town of Mirnograd, near Pokrovsk, further increasing the risk to civilians.

Russia keeps up the pressure on Donetsk



“It is part of their tactics to simply destroy everything in their path. There is nothing left where they pass,” Ivan Siekach, spokesman for the 110th Mechanized Brigade, which is trying to repel Russian attempts to reach the road linking Pokrovsk with Kostiantinivka, told EFE.

Russia’s numerical superiority and the use of dozens of powerful guided aerial bombs are key factors in its slow but gradual advance near Pokrovsk, he said.

Their small infantry groups, sometimes consisting of no more than two men, attack during the day and make it more difficult and costly for Ukrainian artillery to destroy them. Russian assault troops also hide from drones in wooded areas.

Smoke rises from a burning shopping mall in Donetsk. Photo:Reuters Share

However, Ukrainian forces are maintaining a determined defence based on the use of artillery and drones and the use of terrain to limit the Russian advance as much as possible, Siékach stressed.

We are retreating little by little, to avoid heavy casualties, but we are hitting the enemy painfully all the time, to exhaust them and erode their forces.

“We are retreating slowly to avoid heavy casualties, but we are hitting the enemy painfully all the time to exhaust them and erode their forces,” he said, adding that in the area where his brigade operates, Russia loses an average of 50 soldiers a day.

The enemy forces outnumber the defenders by several times, the press department of the 47th Brigade of the Ukrainian Army said on Wednesday.which also operates in Pokrovsk, although Russian casualties are also ten times higher, he said.

“Things are very difficult here. Very difficult. Withdrawal would be the easiest way out, but everyone is fighting with their last strength, no one is running away,” a Ukrainian military blogger known by his pseudonym ‘Officer+’ wrote on his Telegram channel today.