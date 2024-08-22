Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Ukraine is winning more and more victories in Kursk. Russian troops are advancing inexorably along the eastern border. Now the tide is said to have turned.

Pokrovsk – Ukrainian troops win in Ukraine War more and more territory in the Russian region of Kursk. Although some Russian troops were relocated to the southwest of their own country as a result, Russia managed to continue to exert strong pressure on Ukrainian positions in the Donbass. Now the Russian troops are said to be only 10 to 15 kilometers from the former city of Pokrovsk with a population of 65,000 away. This city is a logistical hub for Ukraine.

Pokrovsk is important for both rail and road traffic. But above all, one of the most important routes for the Ukrainian armed forces to the western parts of the country runs through the city. Other front lines are defended via this route. A blockade by the Russians would not directly cut off all supply routes, but would make deliveries more difficult.

Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses: chaos at the front

The Russian opposition magazine Agency reported that Russian forces had captured more territory in Ukraine in a week than at any time since late May, with most of the gains being made in the Pokrovsk sector. The General Staff in Kyiv reported that there were 66 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk sector of the front on Tuesday (20 August). Now the tide is said to be turning and, according to reports, the Russian forces are suffering significant losses.

According to a report by the partisan movement Atesh on the Telegram platform The Russian attack towards Pokrovsk was too hasty and caused serious problems, reports the Kyiv-PostThe 15th Brigade is suffering heavy losses. Large-scale operations involving personnel and equipment are being hampered by equipment failures, leading to a lack of coordination, chaos and an increased number of casualties.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions. The area around the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk is currently the focus of heavy fighting. (Archive photo) © Libkos/AP/dpa

Forced evacuation for families with children from Pokrovsk

The local Ukrainian administration had already intensified the evacuations from Pokrovsk last week. Since August 20, families with children have been forcibly evacuated from both Pokrovsk and the neighboring villages. However, around 59,000 residents remain in the city, reports RBC UkraineSerhii Dobryak, the head of the city’s military administration, believes the city has two weeks at most before Russian shelling increases. (lw)