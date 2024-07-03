Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Russia’s massive losses lead to new methods: Putin also sends convicted women to the front. Ukrainian armed forces do not see this as an obstacle.

Donetsk – Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise rapidly. However, this does not deter Russian President Vladimir Putin. Regardless of the losses, he is sticking to his “meat grinder” tactics. Russia is sending more and more soldiers to the front – including female soldiers.

Russia recruits prisoners: Video shows Russian soldier in Ukraine war

The number of Russian women fighting on the front lines in the Ukraine war remains small and significantly lower than the number of men. The few female soldiers are reportedly mainly convicted criminals. The Kremlin is offering them the chance to shorten their prison sentences by serving in the Ukraine war. Olga Romonova, head of the Russia Behind Bars Foundation, which supports prisoners and their families, believes that Newsweek assume that among the approximately 120,000 recruited prisoners, several thousand are female.

A video is now said to show a Russian soldier at the front – recruited from prison, reported the KyivPostThe footage shows several soldiers, including the alleged female soldier, being attacked by drones. The 47th Mechanized Brigade is said to have carried out the attack and captured the footage. The elite unit serves as an emergency brigade and steps in when it is needed – it is therefore in constant use.

High casualty figures mean that the Kremlin has to recruit even more soldiers. © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexander Polegenko

“No role”: Deployment of female soldiers has no influence on warfare

The Russian soldier in the video “was trained and had high-quality ammunition, but she could not escape our kamikaze drone, nor could any of her comrades,” the unit wrote on Telegram. The fact that Russia is sending female soldiers to the front has no influence on Ukraine’s warfare: “For us, it does not matter what gender the enemy is. The invaders must die in terrible pain. There will be no other way,” it continued. It is about retaliation.

This is why the losses among Russian female soldiers are also increasing. These are not just female auxiliary units, but also “combat units,” explained Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), who KyivPost“Most of the female prisoners recruited by the Russian Federation have died or returned home with serious injuries,” he explained. At the beginning of the recruitment process, it was said that the convicted women would be free after six months. The contract now stipulates a commitment for five years.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Massive losses: Russia sends convicted women to the Ukraine war

As early as March 2023, reports of Russian women being sent to the front were piling up, including the Editorial Network Germany wrote. These were convicted Russian women from penal camps. They were said to have been recruited for the first time under Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced this at the time, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Kremlin resorted to this new method after massive losses in eastern Ukraine. Putin has now reached several milestones in terms of casualty figures – but the strategy remains the same: recruit new soldiers at any cost and send them relentlessly to the front. (hk)