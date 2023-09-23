Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Kyiv reports successes on the Eastern Front. Russia continues to suffer heavy losses, but responds with missile attacks. The current situation in the Ukraine war.

Update, 9:48 a.m.: The alarm sirens are ringing again in Sevastopol. The Russian-appointed governor of the occupied city called on the population via Telegram to go to shelters. Further attacks by Ukraine on Russian positions on the Crimean Peninsula are expected.

Update, 8:35 a.m.: The General Staff of Ukraine has published current figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukrainian war. According to information from Ukraine, more than 500 Russian soldiers are said to have died in the past 24 hours. The company’s own units also managed to destroy 33 of Russia’s artillery systems. The number of tanks destroyed is also said to have increased.

Soldiers: 275,460 (+510 on the previous day)

275,460 (+510 on the previous day) Airplanes: 315

315 Helicopter: 316

316 tank : 4655 (+11)

: 4655 (+11) Armored combat vehicles : 8912 (+21)

: 8912 (+21) Artillery systems : 6210 (+33)

: 6210 (+33) Anti-aircraft guns: 530 (+2)

530 (+2) Multiple rocket launchers: 789 (+4)

789 (+4) Vehicles and tank trucks : 8716 (+26)

: 8716 (+26) Ships and boats: 20

20 Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4867 (+9)

: 4867 (+9) Source: Information from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 23, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from the beginning of July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, however, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

Update, 8:23 a.m.: Ukraine reports successful defense against a Russian drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Twelve Shahed drones were shot down on Saturday morning. There were no injuries. The debris from the kamikaze drones caused only minor damage.

Update, 7:45 a.m.: Ukraine’s special forces have revealed new information about the rocket attack on the Russian headquarters in Sevastopol. The attack was carried out “on time and accurately,” the military association’s press service said on its social media channels. At least nine Russian military personnel were killed in the attack, including high-ranking generals. Russia itself confirmed the death of a soldier.

First report from September 23rd: Kiev – Ukraine has the successful one Attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet confirmed. Ukrainian forces had previously occupied the Russian command staff buildings in the city of Sevastopol Crimean Peninsula met. The British news channel BBC released a video that is supposed to show the moment the missile hit the fleet headquarters. However, the recordings cannot be verified beyond doubt.

According to the BBC and the also British broadcaster Sky News Storm Shadow rockets are said to have been used in the attack on the headquarters in Sevastopol. Kiev is currently receiving the cruise missiles from its Western allies, namely Great Britain and France. With the help of the Storm Shadow, Ukrainian forces have already inflicted numerous casualties on Russia.

A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed on the front lines around the city of Bakhmut. © Alex Babenko/dpa

Russia itself is apparently responding to the shelling of Sevastopol with its own missile attacks. On the night of Saturday (September 23rd), the air alarm sounded in the port city of Odessa, among other places. According to Ukrainian air defense, several missiles from Russia are on their way to Odessa. The residents of the city, located on the west coast of the Black Sea, were asked to go to shelters and not leave them for the time being. This is what the news portal reports Ukrainian Pravda. Odessa is only about 300 kilometers away from Sevastopol.

At least one person was killed by a Russian airstrike in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. Another 31 people were injured, including three children, the military governor of the Poltava region said, according to the dpa news agency. According to him, the Russians had fired several rockets at Kremenchuk, southeast of Kiev. The air defense was able to repel one of the projectiles, while another hit a civilian building.

Meanwhile, Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise. According to information from Ukraine, more than 270,000 soldiers are said to have been killed in the fighting. The number of Russian tanks destroyed is said to be more than 4,600. However, the information from Ukraine about Russian losses cannot be independently confirmed.

But it is not only in the south of Ukraine that there is apparently fierce fighting. In the east of the country, Kiev’s troops also appear to be succeeding in gradually shifting the front line. Heavy artillery fire is reported from the city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky already indicated a great success of the counteroffensive and held out the prospect of the recapture of Bakhmut. Russia captured the strategically important city after fierce fighting at the beginning of the year. A breakthrough there would not only be a military breakthrough but also a great symbolic success for Kiev in the Ukraine war. (dil/dpa)