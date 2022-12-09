Home page politics

Of: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. There are several explosions at a Russian air base. The news ticker.

War in Winter: Winter slows it down Ukraine war and partially paralyzes the Russian transport.

Winter slows it down Ukraine war and partially paralyzes the Russian transport. New Losses: Russia loses 310 soldiers in one day.

Russia loses 310 soldiers in one day. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 12.20 p.m.: According to its own statements, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out more than 3,800 airstrikes on Russian positions, equipment and ammunition depots since the beginning of the war.

“Every day our pilots conduct attacks, prevent the enemy from resting, and help our ground forces and other defense forces advance in specific directions and keep defenses in specific directions as well. This happens every day. The Air Force has flown more than 3,800 group air strikes on enemy positions, equipment, troop concentrations, ammunition depots, etc. It really happens every day,” Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said during a nationwide TV broadcast.

Destroyed Russian military vehicles were covered with snow. The winter makes the conditions in the Ukraine war more difficult. (Archive image) © Ashley Chan/imago

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties

+++ 11.25 a.m.: According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russian troops continue to suffer heavy casualties. Ukrainian forces say they have fired on enemy positions near Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Polohy, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne and Vasylivka in the Zaporizhia region. Three ammunition depots and 20 military equipment units were allegedly destroyed. The one used by the Russians as a military hospital Tokmak Anti-Tuberculosis Dispensary should be “full of injured Russian military,” according to the General Staff on Telegram. The information cannot be independently verified.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Russia loses another 310 soldiers in the Ukraine war

+++ 10.00 a.m.: These are the preliminary estimates of Russian combat casualties as of December 9, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Soldiers: 93,390 (+310 on the previous day)

93,390 (+310 on the previous day) planes: 281 (+0)

281 (+0) Helicopter: 264 (+0)

264 (+0) Tank: 2937 (+0)

2937 (+0) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5912 (+1)

5912 (+1) Artillery Systems: 1925 (+2)

1925 (+2) Air defense systems: 211 (+0)

211 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395 (+0)

395 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4531 (+3)

4531 (+3) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1603 (+0)

Note: Figures cannot be independently verified.

Russian Losses: 240 Russian soldiers wounded

+++ 9.20 a.m.: In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has attacked 11 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The General Staff also confirmed that on December 7, the Ukrainian military shelled Russian positions near the cities of Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Polohy and Vasylivka in Zaporizhia Oblast, wounding 240 Russian soldiers.

Losses to Russia: Russian soldiers have an opportunity to surrender

Update from Friday, December 9th, 6:50 a.m.: Ukraine offers Russian soldiers to surrender. Soldiers who do not wish to fight Ukraine can contact a hotline. This option has been available since September. British broadcaster BBC reports that 3,500 Russian soldiers have since contacted the project, dubbed “I want to live.”

Especially after the withdrawal from Cherson, the number of those who reported to have increased. “This project was created so that if they surrender voluntarily, their lives would be guaranteed,” said Vitalii Matviyenko, director of I want to live.

+++ 10.15 p.m.: Russia’s mobilization is not going according to plan. Russian soldiers’ morale seems to be at rock bottom. Because: Again and again, recruits refuse to do military service. In the Russian-held town of Yasuwata in the eastern Donetsk region, about 20 mobilized convicts have now deserted. This was reported by the Ukrainian general staff on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian sources, the recruits fled when they were supposed to be transported to the front. Three of those who escaped were killed by Ukrainian troops, it said. The Kremlin had faced a lack of soldiers over the past few weeks prison inmates to the front sent.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine destroys command posts and military equipment

+++ 8.48 p.m.: The Russian army’s offensive is mainly focused in two directions, the General Staff of Ukraine reported on Facebook. The fighting is mainly taking place around Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Russia carried out rocket, air and multiple rocket launcher attacks on Ukrainian positions along the front line.

At the same time, Ukraine was able to achieve successes. Ukrainian missile and artillery troops destroyed five command posts. In addition, numerous regions in which military equipment, artillery systems and weapon depots are stored were shelled.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Several explosions at the air base

+++ 7 p.m.: There have been several explosions in Russian-occupied Berdyansk in the Zaporizhia region. Videos of the explosions and the resulting fires were shared multiple times on social media. Viktoria Galitsyna, the Ukrainian governor of the city, confirmed the incident to the Ukrainian broadcaster Supilna.

According to Galitsyna, the explosions are said to have occurred at a Russian air base. According to Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, this was also heard in the surrounding villages. Russia has not yet commented on the incident. Berdyansk is located in southern Ukraine on the shore of the Azov Sea. Since the start of the Ukraine war, the port city has been occupied by Russian forces.

Losses in the Ukraine war: “Traffic almost completely paralyzed”

Update from Thursday, December 8th, 5 p.m.: The icy weather conditions in Ukraine are affecting Russia. Military traffic has almost completely ground to a halt in Russian-held Mariupol, it was reported pravda.com. “Military transport is almost completely paralysed. Individual tankers are trying to get through the frozen city towards Zaporizhia,” Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, wrote on Telegram.

It was said that the Russian occupiers had not cleared the streets. In addition to military transport vehicles, trucks and minibuses are said to be affected.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv plans new offensive against Russia

First report: Kyiv – In the past few weeks, the Russian army has not reported any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. Instead, Russia keeps recording heavy losses. At the same time, the armed forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive.

In response to the nightly shelling from Wednesday to Thursday, the Ukrainian defenders are planning a series of countermeasures. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is said to have shelled the city of Mykolaiv in the south of the country ukrinform.de.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian army fends off air raids

The attackers “attacked Mykolaiv again,” Vitalii Kim, governor of the eponymous oblast, said via Telegram. “There was no shelling for almost a month,” it said. The city is said to have been hit by several S-300 missiles.

In other regions could Kyiv repelled several Russian attacks on Wednesday (December 08). According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia is said to have carried out seven rocket and 16 airstrikes as well as 40 shellings with multiple rocket launchers – but without success. The attacks in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions were repelled.

(cheese)