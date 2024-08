Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY BABUSHKIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian air defenses shot down a dozen drones in Moscow, which suffered one of the biggest attacks by enemy unmanned devices since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 last night, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, said on Wednesday (21).

Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that Tuesday night (20) constituted “one of the biggest attempts [da Ucrânia] to attack Moscow” with unmanned devices.

The first drone bound for Moscow was destroyed near the capital at 3:02 a.m. (local time, 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in Brasília) and the other nine during the following hour and a half.

The mayor said the situation is now “under control.”

According to preliminary data, the fall of fragments from the downed drones did not cause any casualties or material damage.

The previous attempt to attack Moscow with a drone took place on July 11, when an unmanned device was shot down in Stupino, almost 100 kilometers south of the megalopolis.

Before that, on the day of the presidential elections in Russia, March 17, Moscow suffered an attack by five drones without them reaching their target.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported, in turn, the neutralization of 45 drones last night, 11 of them in the Moscow region.