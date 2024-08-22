Russia on Thursday (22) opened a criminal case against a reporter for the American television station CNN for having “illegally” crossed the border to cover the Ukrainian border incursion into the Kursk region.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, formerly KGB) accuses the British journalist of CNNNick Paton Walsh, to carry out a report in the company of two Ukrainian reporters in the Russian city of Sudzha, under enemy control since last week.

Under Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code, Walsh could be sentenced to up to five years in prison for crossing the border “without authorization.”

For this reason, the FSB anticipated that the British citizen will also soon be the target of an international search and arrest warrant.

The FSB already opened a criminal case last Sunday (18) against journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who also carried out a report for the Italian state broadcaster RAI.

Just like the team at CNNthese two reporters also crossed the Russian border in the company of Ukrainian soldiers.

After the report was broadcast, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador in Moscow, Cecilia Piccioni, to protest against the illegal presence of its journalists on Russian territory.

Moscow did the same this week with US Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Holmes, to whom it denounced “the provocative actions of American journalists who illegally entered the Kursk region.”

According to the Russian dictatorship, American reporters entered Russia to “propaganda-style cover the crimes of the Kiev regime.”

The spokeswoman for the foreign ministry of Vladimir Putin’s regime, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the day before that these reporters “did not go to the corresponding Russian diplomatic missions to request a visa.”

The Ukrainian army, which launched the border incursion on August 6, claims to control nearly a hundred cities and more than 1,200 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region.