Russia: Navalny victim of 'sudden death syndrome'

Alexei Navalny would have been the victim of “sudden death syndrome”, a generic term that identifies deaths resulting from heart diseases, sometimes unrecognized, which cause ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest in the victim. According to the results of an international commission, in which the Cardiomyopathies Center and the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit of the Auxologico Irccs Foundation also participated, every year, worldwide, sudden deaths are still 4-5 million, 300 thousand in Europe. Myocardial infarction remains the main cause, but especially in young people and athletes, hereditary arrhythmogenic diseases such as cardiomyopathies and channelopathies play a leading role. Furthermore, Brugada syndrome is a genetic disease that predisposes to the risk of malignant ventricular arrhythmias and can cause sudden death in young adults with structurally healthy hearts. Sudden death occurs unexpectedly, within an hour of the first symptoms appearing.

“This is the case of the person who feels well in the morning and suddenly collapses on the subway”, explain the experts. In some cases the victim has a known cardiac pathology, but more frequently sudden cardiac death is the first manifestation of the disease. Myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease, chronic or acute, are the causes of sudden death in approximately 3 out of 4 cases in the population over 40 years of age, while the other cases are due to anomalies of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or ion channels (channelopathies), both mostly hereditary in nature and representing the most frequent cause of sudden death among young people. It is still very complex to identify people at risk of sudden cardiac arrest – say the experts – and currently the prevention and management of traditional risk factors for coronary heart disease and heart attack (hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, diabetes) are probably the most effective way to reduce the number of sudden deaths. If this number has remained stable for several years, despite investments made to improve prevention, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest could be significantly improved, according to experts, who recall: in the case of cardiac arrest, the key factors that lead to better survival are simple and well known, immediate cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator before help arrives.

Russia: spokesman Navalny, 'they lie, they hide the body'

“The Investigative Committee directly says that Alexei Navalny's body will not be handed over to his family until the investigation is completed.” This was written in X by Kira Yarmysh, spokesperson for the Russian opponent whose death in prison was announced yesterday. “Just an hour ago – she added in another post – the lawyers had been informed of the conclusion of the investigation and that no indications of crime had been found. They literally lie every time, making us go around in circles and covering their tracks” .

Russia: spokesperson, 'they do everything to avoid delivery of Navalny's body'

“Another of Navalny's lawyers, who addressed Salekhard's investigative committee, was told that 'the cause of Alexey's death has not yet been established and a new histological examination has been carried out'. The results should be available next week: it is clear that they are lying and doing everything they can to avoid handing over the body.” This is what Alexey Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, writes in a post on X.

Zelensky, 'two options for Putin, either the Hague or killed by one of his own'

There are “only two options”, the dock “in The Hague” or “that he is killed by one of his own people who are now killing for him”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this when speaking about the future of Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Munich Security Conference, convinced that “Putin's so-called career must end”.

Ukraine: Zelensky, 'invited by Trump, ready to take him to the front to show real war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had “already publicly invited” former US President Donald Trump to Ukraine and assured that he would welcome “all the candidates” for the next American presidential elections, “all the representatives of the two parties because we are truly grateful for the bipartisan support.” Zelensky said he was ready to take Trump to the front to show him “real war”.

“We are very open, we always want them to be privy to real information about the real war and if Trump wants to come I am ready to go with him to the front – said Zelensky – I think that if we talk about how to end the war, we have to show people what it means the real war, not the one on Instagram, the real war.”

Ukraine: Zelensky, 'if we don't act now, Putin will turn the next few years into a catastrophe'

“If we don't act now” Russian leader Vladimir “Putin will manage to turn the next few years into a catastrophe”. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the Munich Security Conference, asking Kiev's allies for greater support in the war against the Russian invasion. “We must do not something, but everything possible,” the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine: Zelensky, 'withdrawal from Avdiivka? To save lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Army from the city of Avdiivka, which was stormed by Russian forces. It was the right decision “to save lives”, he said in response to questions after his speech at the Munich Security Conference.