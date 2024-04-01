Russia | Such is the “assassination and sabotage unit” of the GRU, which was now linked to the Havana syndrome

Unit 29155 has been called the GRU's assassination and sabotage unit. Among other things, the unit is believed to have been behind the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

On Monday was reported by three media from the report, according to which connections to Russia can be found behind the so-called Havana syndrome.

According to the media, the symptoms of the syndrome may have been caused by devices used by the Russian military intelligence (GRU), which have been called energy weapons.

Unit 29155 under the GRU has been linked to the development of “non-lethal acoustic weapons”. The unit has also been linked to Havana syndrome because its employees have been at the same time in the same places where strange symptoms have been observed in US diplomats and their relatives.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel and the American CBS reported on the matter 60 Minutes news program and a Russian investigative website The Insider.

Over the years, more than a hundred US officials in several different countries have suffered from the so-called Havana syndrome. The syndrome includes, among other things, migraines, nausea and dizziness. Some of those involved have also said that they heard buzzing sounds and felt pressure inside their heads.

With the 29155 unit has a rugged reputation. It has been called the GRU's assassination and sabotage unit.

“It's their job to find, fix and finish so that Vladimir Putin imperial dreams come true,” a former CIA official told The Insider.

Western countries were able to track down unit 29155 only in 2019, when a Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and the poisoning of his daughter exposed the unit's modus operandi.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in 2018 in Salisbury, Britain with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Unit 29155 is believed to have been behind the poisoning.

The unit is suspected to have already been involved in the coup attempt in Montenegro and to have poisoned a Bulgarian arms dealer in 2015.

In 2019, the US newspaper The New York Times wrote, that unit 29155 had been active for more than a decade. Still, few of the GRU members even knew about the unit, even though it operated under the GRU.

Emergency workers investigate the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Britain in March 2018. See also Ice hockey | A shocking accident at a rink in Britain: A former NHL hockey player got his neck from a skate

of The Insider According to reports, members of Unit 29155 were also sent to Ukraine in February 2022 to carry out assassinations and sabotage prior to the Russian invasion.

“Unlike other groups of the Russian intelligence apparatus, this one does not spy on people, at least not for the purpose of gathering information. It is dedicated exclusively to so-called kinetic – that is, violent – ​​military operations,” writes The Insider.

According to a recent report by the media, unit 29155 has developed a non-lethal weapon which, according to experts, could very well cause symptoms similar to Havana syndrome.

According to the report, members of the unit have, among other things, been awarded and promoted for their development work on “non-lethal sonic weapons”.

Londoner Rusi Institute report from February says that unit 29155 currently operates in the GRU under the “Service for Special Activities” unit and is led by Andrei Averyanov.

Averjanov has reportedly been leading the unit for a long time. The media that investigated the Havana syndrome also connected Averjanov's son to the events Albert Averyanov.

According to Rusi's report, Russia's secret service has sought to reform with the war in Ukraine and rebuild the network of military intelligence agents in Europe.

The goal of the agent network is to destabilize governments hostile to them in Russia's opinion and to disrupt Western arms aid to Ukraine with disinformation and violence, Rus's report states.

In the fall, it was reported that Averjanov had repeatedly traveled to Africa as a Wagner director Yevgeny Prigozhin after death. Averjanov has been considered Prigozhin's successor in his African operations.

of the United States the intelligence services published their own report on the Havana syndrome a year ago. They then assessed the involvement of a foreign power or a foreign adversary as unlikely.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that allegations of Russian involvement are baseless.

About the syndrome first reported at the US Embassy in Havana in 2016.

However, a recent investigation shows that a person who worked at the US consulate in Germany would have already experienced similar symptoms a couple of years earlier.