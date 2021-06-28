Russia has successfully tested a new long-range ballistic missile (intercontinental) and

capable of carrying nuclear charge. This is stated by the Russian agency TASS, specifying that the test took place in mid-June and was carried out since

Plesetsk Cosmodrome, near the city of Arkhangelsk, in the northwestern part of the country.

This new rocket, according to the Russian media, has been developed by the

Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering. TASS cites an anonymous source from the Russian Military Industrial Complex as saying that the launch “was a success.” However, the source does not comment on the type and characteristics of the tested weapon.

According to the daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering, which has been in operation for 75 years now, is the

leading Russian creator of solid propellant ballistic missiles. In its workshops were manufactured intercontinental rockets such as the “Topol”, “Yars” and “Bulava”, all of them currently in service in the Russian Army.

It was previously reported that, within the framework of the modernization of the arsenal of

Russian Strategic Missile Forces, the same center is working on another ICBM called “Kedr” and on a more advanced variant of the “Yars”, the “Rubezh”.

The heavy ballistic missile is also scheduled to be tested in 2021.

“Sarmat”, equipped with liquid-propelled rockets. The first launch is scheduled for the third quarter, with three shots to be completed by the end of the year. The Russian press stresses that the United States recently carried out a

unsuccessful launch of the ICBM «Minuteman III» from the base of Vandenberg (California).

Failed trials



Russia has also had to face failed tests such as the one that occurred on August 8, 2019 at a military base in Severodvinsk, on the White Sea. The nuclear missile exploded causing the

death of five engineers and raising the radiation level in the area up to 16 times above bearable levels.

In 2019, Russia carried out numerous tests of intercontinental missiles, the «

Sineva” and the ”

Bulava“From submarines in the Bárents Sea, most of them without mishap. The shots were fired from strategic nuclear submersibles such as the »Yuri Dolgoruki« and the »Tula«.

Likewise, since last year tests have been carried out with the new hypersonic missile «

Tsirkon«, With which the atomic submarines will also be equipped. The “Tsirkon” rocket, as warned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018 in his annual address to both Houses of Parliament, ”

is capable of flying at a speed nine times that of sound, it has a range of over a thousand kilometers and can hit both land and sea targets.

Russia has been engaged in a

general reset process and modernization of its nuclear arsenals. However, as pointed out in the Kremlin, such a policy does not contradict the terms of the New START Nuclear Weapons Reduction and Limitation Treaty, signed by Russia and the United States in 2010, and extended this year for five more years, after the arrival in the House. Joe Biden’s Blanca. After their recent meeting in Geneva with Putin, the two countries intend to agree on a new framework for

“Strategic stability”.