Russia successfully tests air defense system using FPV drones

In Russia, a system for protecting infrastructure facilities using FPV drones has been successfully tested at one of the operating civil airfields. RIA News said Dmitry Kuzyakin, CEO of the developer company, the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CIUS).

Such an air defense system (AD) is capable of countering long-range drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), destroying them by explosion, shooting or ramming. At the same time, drones can also be used to scare away birds that pose a danger to aircraft taking off.

Kuzyakin explained that the airfield dispatchers successfully controlled the FPV drone operators.

In March, it was reported that a drone of the Russian Armed Forces saved seven Russian soldiers from an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with an aerial ram. The incident occurred in the southern Donetsk direction. Having discovered the Ukrainian drone, Russian soldiers from the Baltic Fleet unit sent their drone with a thermal imager to meet it. When the Ukrainian drone hovered over the soldiers’ positions to drop ammunition, the Russian “bird” crashed into it.