Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said today in his regular meeting with the press that the idea of ​​holding a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden requires “deep analysis” as, In his opinion, Washington’s invitation to hold such a meeting “goes hand in hand with words about new sanctions” against Moscow.

Peskov was summoned to answer the question as to whether there has already been an official response from the Kremlin to Biden’s invitation to meet with Putin and replied that “no, there has been no official response. We continue studying this proposal and analyzing the matter. “As you will see, this situation requires a deep analysis because the words of our colleagues about such a summit go hand in hand with statements about the need for Russia to pay some price and about the inevitability of some kind of new sanctions,” said the spokesman. of the Russian Presidency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow has not yet accepted Biden’s invitation to meet with Putin next June in a neutral European country, but that both administrations maintain contacts in this regard. In an interview with CNN, Blinken acknowledged not knowing “if there is a formal acceptance” of Russia on the summit, but he did confirm that “talks are under way” for its possible organization.

According to the head of US Diplomacy, “it is important to be able to speak clearly and directly with President Putin or, for that matter, with the leaders of other countries with which we have significant differences.” He stated that Biden has been “very clear” in this regard and also that it will be necessary to respond and “deal with the aggressive and reckless actions of Russia, although a more stable and predictable relationship would be preferable.” “But that depends on Putin … if he chooses to lower the tension, then I think there are areas where we can work together in mutual interest, for example in the field of strategic stability, “Blinken added.

For her part, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, assured today that “high-level discussions” are taking place between Washington and Moscow to try to agree on the terms, dates and place of a possible summit of the two heads of state. . Such contacts, according to Psaki, have been taking place “since the beginning of this week.”

Biden proposed a summit to Putin during the telephone conversation that the two had, at the request of the former, on April 13. But, immediately afterwards, Washington adopted a new round of sanctions against Russia, including the expulsions of ten Russian diplomats, for carrying out “destabilizing” actions, first of all cyberattacks. Moscow responded with the same number of deportations of members of the US diplomatic legation in Russia and applied other restrictive measures.

Russia, which tried unsuccessfully to mend its battered relations with the United States during Donald Trump’s tenure, knew that with the current occupant of the White House things were not going to be any better. What Putin may not have expected is that Biden would label him a “murderer” in the course of a television interview broadcast in March.

The head of the Kremlin replied, underlining that “whoever says it is” and summoned him to participate with him in an open videoconference with international coverage, a proposition that the US president did not accept, although he admitted that “at some point we will have to speak”. Countries like Finland, Austria or Switzerland have already offered to host an eventual Russian-American summit.