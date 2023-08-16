Russia | Stubb says he persuaded Lavrov three days after the war started: “The answer came in a minute”

According to Stubb, the exchange of messages made him realize that one cannot have any kind of dealings with Russia.

Former prime minister, the coalition’s presidential candidate Alexander Stubb says that he exchanged messages with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with three days after the start of the Russian war of aggression.

Stubb spoke about the text messages Wednesday at his news conference where he made the announcement about his presidential candidacy. Stubb said he asked Lavrov to do something to end the war.

“In that text message, I told Segrei Lavrov that ‘Please Sergei, do something, you are the only one who can stop him.’ The answer came in a minute: ‘Who do you mean? Zelensky or Biden?’”

Stubb said he answered Lavrov immediately: “No. You know what I mean.”

“After that there was a long litany that followed the litany of the Russian propaganda machine about nazification and killing Russians and so on. We had a long text message exchange, and that was it,” Stubb described.

Stubby according to him, the exchange of messages was the moment when he understood that he could not have anything to do with Russia.

“And as far as I’m concerned, this will be true until the war is over.”

Stubb was asked at Wednesday’s press conference how he would react to Russia as president and whether Finland can have any kind of relations with the country in the future.

According to Stubb, after the end of the war, there will still be a time when connections can be opened again in the direction of Russia. According to him, it is now necessary to isolate Russia and make sure that Ukraine can win the war.

“Only after that can we even consider opening a discussion connection,” he said.

Russia started its large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, Western countries have put pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions and supported Ukraine by, among other things, supplying weapons.