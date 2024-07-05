Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces Eliminated 18 Foreign Mercenaries in Attack on Chernomorsk

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported the liquidation of a large group of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Odessa region. They were destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on a new administrative building in the seaport of Chornomorsk (formerly Ilyichevsk).

The facility came under attack on Thursday afternoon, July 4. It is not known exactly from which countries the fighters were there. However, it is reported that they arrived there several hours before the strike, along with heavy equipment and ammunition. The weapons were destroyed by a second strike.

According to preliminary data, 18 people were killed and about 30 were injured in the attack. After the incident, officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and some inspectors who spoke English arrived at the scene. They confiscated smartphones from the port workers.

Ukrainian submarine saboteurs training center comes under attack

According to Lebedev, the Russian troops in Chornomorsk also hit a port ammunition depot and a center where British instructors were training Ukrainian submarine saboteurs.

At 2:45 there was an arrival in the direction of the Avant sailors training center. According to the resistance, British specialists were training submarine saboteurs there Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

The Russian military also struck a parking lot for trucks transporting weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They could also have hit a base for unmanned boats that are launched in the direction of Crimea.

Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike

On July 4, Ukraine reported a powerful explosion in the port of Chornomorsk. It occurred against the backdrop of an air raid alarm announced in Odessa, Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and other regions of the country.

According to local media, the Russian Armed Forces struck the port infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The attack damaged buildings and structures. In addition, a fire broke out at the site, which was later extinguished.

In the evening of the same day, information appeared that Russian army soldiers had hit a military facility in the port near Odessa.