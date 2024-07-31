Russia on Wednesday, July 31, strongly condemned the “assassination” in Tehran of the leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyehallegedly at the hands of Israel.

“We strongly condemn the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, as a result of a missile attack on his residence in Tehran,” said Andrei Nastasin, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, at a press conference.

The Russian diplomat stressed that “there is no doubt that the assassination of Haniyeh will have a very negative impact on the progress of indirect contacts between Hamas and Israel, within the framework of which mutually acceptable conditions for a ceasefire in the Strip were agreed upon“. from Gaza”.

An Iranian man kisses the portrait of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh as he takes part in a protest at Tehran University in Tehran. Photo:EFE Share

Moscow also calls on “all parties to exercise restraint and to refrain from steps that could lead to a dramatic deterioration of the security situation in the region and provoke a large-scale armed confrontation“.

He also condemned the Israeli attacks on Beirut, which “represent a gross violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law.”

“We express our deep concern regarding the threat of an aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.“, he stressed.

Hamas, which Russia does not recognise as a terrorist organisation and with whose representatives it has held consultations in recent years in Moscow, blamed Israel on Wednesday for Haniyeh’s murder and vowed that his death “will not go unpunished”.

EFE