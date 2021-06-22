Nothing to do for the Azzurri in the penultimate race in Rimini. Less sparkling than in Brazil they had to bow to Volkov and his companions. Tomorrow the last match with Giani’s Germany
Italy-Russia 2-3 (21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 12-15)
–
Italy’s penultimate Nations League match ends with the tie-break defeat against Russia. In a fluctuating match the Azzurri have to bow to greater effectiveness in attack with Volkov and Poletaev entered from the bench. Tomorrow at 7.30 pm last match for Italy against Andrea Giani’s Germany.
The match
–
Italy takes the field with Spirito-Nelli, Bottolo-Recine, Mosca-Cortesia, Balaso. Russia chooses Kobzar-Mikhaylov, Volkov-Kliuka, Volvich-Kurkaev, Golube. All-Russian first set with Kliuka not giving anything and the blues lost in reception and very limited by the opponent’s block. Russia immediately flees forward and closes the set. Italy grows in the second set: better in service and on the wall (great Courtesy) and Recine who turns on the turbo in attack while Russia does not react until -8. A distance from which Italy just needs to control the ball change to close and get back even. In the third set the match seems in balance with Russia more incisive on the block but foul in service while Italy starts well in service and Spirito manages his attackers with clarity. The difference is made by the Russian wall and then by Volkov up to +6 which allows Russia to close the partial.
The comeback
–
Sammelvuo’s team continues to lead even in the fourth. Valentini plays the Pinali card for Nelli and Michieletto for Recine but Kliuka and his companions are always one step ahead. Italy finds the break you don’t expect: 9-0 with Bottolo on duty and Cavuto protagonist in attack who reopens the match. Balanced tie break with Russia ahead with the slightest advantage with Volkov and Kurkaev. The last tear is given by Volkov on the serve
June 22, 2021 (change June 22, 2021 | 23:48)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply