Italy takes the field with Spirito-Nelli, Bottolo-Recine, Mosca-Cortesia, Balaso. Russia chooses Kobzar-Mikhaylov, Volkov-Kliuka, Volvich-Kurkaev, Golube. All-Russian first set with Kliuka not giving anything and the blues lost in reception and very limited by the opponent’s block. Russia immediately flees forward and closes the set. Italy grows in the second set: better in service and on the wall (great Courtesy) and Recine who turns on the turbo in attack while Russia does not react until -8. A distance from which Italy just needs to control the ball change to close and get back even. In the third set the match seems in balance with Russia more incisive on the block but foul in service while Italy starts well in service and Spirito manages his attackers with clarity. The difference is made by the Russian wall and then by Volkov up to +6 which allows Russia to close the partial.