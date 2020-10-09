While this Thursday in Geneva mediators from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were exploring for the first time the possibility of seeking a formula to stop the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, on the ground the bombings and armed clashes continued at different points of the perimeter of the disputed enclave.

In statements to the media, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliev, reproaches and threats were exchanged while Russia, France and the United States, the three countries that preside over the Minsk Group of the OSCE, they try with little success to organize conversations to redirect the conflict and take it to the diplomatic terrain.

Aliyev returned to being restrictive on Thursday, once again demanding that Armenia “immediately withdraw its troops from Nagorno Karabakh.” The Azerbaijani president also warned before the cameras of the Euronews channel that “the embargo on the sale of arms to Azerbaijan decreed by some countries will not create any problems for us.”

Pashinyan, for his part, also told Euronews that “the Nagorno Karabakh problem could be solved by reaching a compromise between the parties, but Azerbaijan prefers to resort to force.” In his opinion, “it is time to solve this conflict once and for all so that new generations do not have to inherit it.”

For now, however, it is the bombs that are talking. The Azerbaijani Army bombed the Shusha Cathedral in Nagorno Karabakh on Thursday, wounding three journalists, one of them a Russian national, who are in serious condition. Stepanakert, the capital of the enclave, also suffered another barrage of projectiles. For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Thursday launched more accusations to the Karabakh forces of attacking towns outside of Nagorno Karabakh, this Thursday, according to Baku, the howitzers reached the Barda district.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, assured this Thursday that “we are studying the possibility of organizing talks in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

In his words, “Russia both individually and within the Minsk Group is making efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and create conditions for the resumption of a negotiating process.” But Aliyev insists that there will be talks only after Azerbaijan regains its territory.