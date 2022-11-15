Russia launched about 100 missiles into Ukraine on Tuesday, most of them at energy infrastructure and other civilian targets, according to the Ukrainian military command. The capital Kiev and the cities of Lviv, Shebekino and Kharkiv were hardest hit.

The anti-aircraft alarm has been activated across the country and the situation at the power facilities is “critical”, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat was quoted as saying by “Ukrinfrom”.

According to Ukrenergo, operator of Ukraine’s electricity distribution network, the areas most affected by Russian attacks are in the north and center of the country, “where emergency shutdowns have been implemented in their entirety”, according to the portal “Ukrinform ”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the population to stay in shelters “for a while” and confirmed the cut of electricity supply in “many cities” after the new Russian missile strike in several regions of the country.

“I beg you, take care and stay in the shelters for a while,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Facebook, in which he also said that repairs were being carried out to restore power supply in the areas where it was suspended. “We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive everything! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky stressed.

Ukraine’s presidency, through its deputy chief, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described as “critical” the situation in which the energy infrastructures in much of the country were left after the massive attacks by Russia. “It is clear what the enemy wants: he will not get what he wants,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian president tells G20 it’s time for war to end

The bombing of several cities in Ukraine took place on the same day that President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G20 leaders, gathered in Bali, Indonesia, via videoconference. He said the time has come for the conflict with Russia to come to an end.

“I am convinced that now is the time when Russia’s destructive war must and can end,” Zelensky said, thanking what he called the “G19”, in a reference that excludes Russia.

The Ukrainian president also stated that “if Russia says it wants to end the war, it has to prove it with facts”, highlighting Moscow’s constant threats to use nuclear weapons.

Ukraine demands the withdrawal of all Russian troops from its territory and the restoration of its territorial integrity. Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions at the end of September, a move illegal under international law.