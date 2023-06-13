The Russian army, with a missile attack in the night, hit Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine. In a video posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram channel, completely charred trees and vehicles appear as well as flames coming out of a destroyed building. Sirens had sounded all over the Ukraine. The military command in Kiev reports that the air forces have destroyed 10 of the 14 cruise missiles launched by Russia on Ukraine and one of the four Iranian-made drones. Read the updates



00:35