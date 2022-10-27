Deputy head of Zelensky’s office announced Russia’s strike on critical infrastructure

The Russian military attacked critical energy infrastructure in central Ukraine. This was announced by the deputy head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, as a result of the strike, equipment in the central regions was damaged. Tymoshenko also said that in order to avoid a complete blackout in the central region, the power industry is forced to introduce more stringent restrictions. “The size of the necessary limitation of electricity in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions will be regulated depending on the current situation in the energy system,” he added.

The deputy head of Zelensky’s office said that work is continuing to resolve the energy issue with representatives of Kyiv, regional military administrations, the operator of the electricity transmission system Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK (Donbass Fuel and Energy Company).

Consequences of the Russian strike

Tymoshenko warned that after strikes on large critical infrastructure facilities, emergency power outages for a period of more than four hours are possible. According to him, blackouts happen in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. He also stressed that this could affect all regions of the country, and urged residents to save electricity.

According to the Yasno company, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, Kyiv usually consumes 1000-1200 MW. The current estimated available capacity is 600-800 MW. It is noted that the situation has deteriorated sharply due to Russian strikes on infrastructure facilities.

That is, almost half of Kyiv may be left without electricity. company Yasno

A series of massive attacks on Ukraine

A series of attacks on central Ukraine was reported on 10 October. Explosions thundered in different parts of Kyiv, including on Volodymyrska Street, where the building of the Security Service of Ukraine is located. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, specified that the strikes were carried out on the critical infrastructure of the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Security Council on October 10 announced that Russia had launched massive strikes with precision-guided weapons on Ukrainian targets. In particular, strikes were carried out on energy, military command and communications facilities, the head of state said, stressing that this was done at the suggestion of the Russian Defense Ministry. The President warned of a tough response if Ukraine continues to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory.