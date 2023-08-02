FromPatrick Mayer close

Ukraine is trying to collect lost tanks right at the front. But the Russian troops have something against it. This shows how difficult the advance is.

Munich/Robotyne – Is a big breakthrough imminent in southern Ukraine? According to British intelligence, the Ukrainian armed forces are putting considerable pressure on the Russian army there.

Ukraine offensive: Russia defends itself in the south near Robotyne with drones

The goal has long been to advance across a roughly five-kilometer-wide front section between the villages of Robotyne and Werbowe south of the small town of Orikhiv to the Tokmak transport hub, and from there to the larger cities of Berdyansk (around 115,000 inhabitants) and Melitopol (around 150,000 inhabitants). on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

On Wednesday and Thursday (July 26/27), thousands of soldiers, some of whom had been trained in the West, are said to have advanced in the Zaporizhia region. According to information from Kiev, they made up 2.5 kilometers of ground in some places. Since then, however, it has not been known whether the troops have made any progress. Instead, a Telegram video suggests that the units may be busy securing this front section. Russia is obviously fighting back vehemently.

So spread the Russian state TV channel Zvezda on Twitter and Telegram a video showing that Ukrainian army tanks left on the battlefield were attacked by at least one Russian kamikaze drone Lancet while trying to tow them. According to the authentic-looking video, it hits a damaged Ukrainian T-72. This is currently hanging on the hook of another tank that wants to pull the T-72 out of the former minefield of the Russian troops.

Ukraine offensive: Russia attacks Ukrainian “tank cemetery” near Mala Tokmachka

At this point, near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka, a few kilometers north of Robotyne, on June 8, the Ukrainians were supposed to be in a large minefield a total of 25 minesweepers and tanks have lost, including seven delivered Leopard 2 tanks, writes the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ). In an interview with the Washington Post (WP) therefore more American M58 “Mine Clearing Line Charge” (MICLIC) systems for mine clearance are required.

Since then, however, several tanks have apparently remained in place, while fighting continued to the south. And will. According to a Twitter account that compares videos of the tank cemetery, there are still two Leopard 2R (supplied from Finland), a Leopard 2A6 and a Buffalo recovery vehicle (probably each from Germany).

“The sector bears the scars of June’s fighting,” read a tweet showing the video by Zvezda is shared. The attempt to tow a T-72, which was also parked in the former minefield, went wrong. According to the video, a soldier can still climb out of the tank after the lurking guided missile hits it. Nothing was known about losses in the recent fiasco at Mala Tokmachka.

🇺🇦🇷🇺Front south: Zaporizhzhia. Tentative de remorquage of the FAU Interrompue par une ammunition rodeuse Lancet. Le section porte les stigmates des combats de juin avec les carcasses de deux Léopard 2R HMBVs (un troisième a été évacué), d’un Bergepanzer 3 et d’un Léopard 2A6.⏬1/2 pic.twitter.com/oYjqF4eAOJ — Fulgur advenit (@GrillardEric) July 27, 2023

Offensive in the south: At Robotyne, Ukrainians do not decisively get through Russian positions

It shows how difficult it is for the Ukrainian troops at Orikhiw and Robotyne to protect the flanks and the supply routes. Videos have also been circulating on Twitter in the past few days. They show how several Bradley armored personnel carriers in the area are allegedly being fired at from trenches with anti-tank guided missiles. The recordings cannot be independently verified. However, the wide plains shown suggest that the images may actually come from the Zaporizhia Oblast.

True, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily update on the fighting on Tuesday (August 1) that “among the general problems of the Russian commanders in the south are scarce stocks of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems in securing the flanks of the defending units may belong”. And the Russian 58th Army south of Orikhiv is most likely struggling with combat fatigue and attrition in forward regiments that have been engaged in intense fighting for more than eight weeks, sources in London said.

Ukraine offensive in the south: Kamikaze drone Lancet and attack helicopter “Alligator” as dangers

Nevertheless, there is still no decisive progress in the Ukraine war. Just as little as with the planned encirclement of the remaining Russian troops in Bakhmut in the east, which the commanders there had recently announced. meanwhile will missing Ukrainian soldiers partly with the help of drones rescued from the battlefield.

At the end of July, the much-cited military expert Carlo Masala spoke in the ZDF from probably “big losses” of the Ukrainians in their offensive. In addition to mines, trenches and the Lancet kamikaze drone, the dreaded Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter is also said to be a major threat to the Ukrainian army. However, Western allies want to set up repair centers for Ukrainian tanks, which could reduce casualties. (pm)

