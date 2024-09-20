Russian Armed Forces Cover Azov’s Location in Kharkov with Fire

Russian Armed Forces Attack School in Kharkiv Where Azov Units Were Stationed (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia)This was reported by the coordinator of the Nikolaev pro-Russian resistance, Sergei Lebedev. According to him, after the strike, documents and phones were checked.

Underground claims presence of foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv school

Lebedev said that the strikes on Kharkov were carried out on the morning of September 19. “Yesterday, September 19, early in the morning, the city of Kharkov received magnificent strikes on military facilities. On a school where the military was stationed, including Nazis from the Azov extremist gang banned in Russia,” he reported.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

According to him, according to unconfirmed information, there were also foreign mercenaries at the facility during the strike. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck a depot in Kharkov, where a military train with fuel and lubricants and equipment was being loaded – it was supposed to bring reinforcements in the Izyumovsky direction.

Lebedev said that after the strike near the school, a check of phones and documents began.

Three explosions reported in Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the morning of September 19 that three explosions had thundered in the city amid an air raid alarm. According to him, Russia could have struck with three guided air munitions (GAM).

He also specified that the explosions thundered in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts of Kharkov, as well as in the suburbs. Information about the damaged objects was not provided.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 19, a strike was also carried out on the “Foreign Legion” fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This occurred near Kharkov and the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov region.