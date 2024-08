Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the arrival of F-16 fighter jets for use by Ukrainian forces will not change the outcome of the conflict. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS/POOL

The Russian army attacked on Monday (5) the Martinivka airfield, in the Mikolayev region, in southern Ukraine, which was preparing to receive F-16 fighters manufactured in the United States, the coordinator of the pro-Russian resistance in the Ukrainian rear, Sergei Lebedev, told the Russian agency RIA Novosti.

“A loud explosion was heard in Martinivka. After two impacts [de mísseis] “In Martinivka, there were periodic secondary detonations. They hit the target. Now we hear less powerful explosions, apparently they are attacking with a smaller caliber,” he said.

According to Lebedev, at the airfield, located near the city of Voznesensk and ready to receive the F-16 fighters, there are depots with missiles for the planes, and the pilots, some of them foreigners, were on site.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday (4) the arrival in Ukraine of the first F-16 fighters delivered by Western countries.

“F-16s in Ukraine. Done. I am proud of our boys who learned to operate these planes and have already started using them for our state,” he said on Telegram, where he posted photos in front of the fighters at an event at an airbase.

The aircraft arrive a year after the US gave its European allies the green light for delivery.

Russia has warned that the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine “will not influence the dynamics” of the war and that “there is no magic pill or panacea” that will change the outcome of the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov predicted that after these aircraft arrive at the front line, “their numbers will begin to decline; they will be shot down and destroyed.”

