Russia | Strict security measures, soldiers and equipment sparingly – HS followed the general exercise of the Victory Day parade

Missile corps cadets who marched in the parade said that participating in the parade is “cool”. Relatives who came from the Rostov region to cheer on their sons were worried about their possible end up in Ukraine.

Moscow

Victory Day the parade will be held in Moscow this year with even tighter security measures due to the Kremlin’s drone strike on Wednesday.

Two airplanes exploded over the Kremlin last Wednesday. So far, there is no information about the perpetrator or motive of the attack.

For the public, the tightened security measures were visible as difficulties in finding any kind of viewing spot along the parade during Sunday morning’s dress rehearsal. Compared to last year, even more streets were closed to the public and traffic.

It seemed that significantly fewer people had come to watch the dress rehearsal than last year. One of the reasons is probably that the appearance of the popular air war fleet has been canceled this year. Russia needs its fighters in Ukraine.

The parade started from Red Square near the Kremlin, from where soldiers and military equipment marched to the streets of central Moscow. The dress rehearsal is similar to the main parade, but the president Vladimir Putin the speech will only be heard at the Red Square on the day of the victory, i.e. Tuesday.

HS followed the marching part of the parade first on the Moskva river embankment and then tried to catch a glimpse of tanks and other military equipment in front of the Taganskaya metro station.

The various units of the Russian armed forces marched from the Red Square to the streets of the city center in the general exercise of the Victory Day parade on Sunday. There are fewer people marching in the parade than last year.

For the public, the tightened security measures were visible as difficulties in finding a viewing spot along the parade. In front of the Taganskaja metro station, you could see a glimpse of the tanks passing by in the distance.

To Rantakatu Close to the Bolšoi ustinski bridge, relatives of the cadets and soldiers marching in the parade had gathered.

Muscovite studying journalism Polina and an industrial design student from Haifa, Israel Tatiana were waiting to chat with their fellow cadets participating in the parade. They were not concerned about security.

“This [lennokki-isku] was without a doubt a very ugly gesture towards Russia. I believe that people in the highest positions know what to do. I’m not particularly familiar with politics, but I think citizens have no reason to panic. You should trust the authorities, who I believe understand their duties and the whole situation,” said Alina.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought about security at all. I haven’t been scared once since the special operation started,” he added.

Financial manager Eduard and a lawyer Jelena had traveled to Moscow from Krasnoyarsk in Eastern Siberia to see their son. The boy marched in the Victory Day parade for the first time. He is currently serving his military service in the Moscow region.

The couple did not want to comment on the drone strike.

“We are not here for politics, but for tradition.”

Cadets of the Missile Forces of the Russian Armed Forces Vitali and Valeri participated in the parade for the first time. “It was really cool”, they commented after the dress rehearsal.

Cannon shots the sound came from Punainen tori around 10:20. Not long after that, troops of the Russian armed forces with different branches started marching past the audience, in straight lines and singing.

Missile Corps Cadets Vitaly and Valery at the end of their march, they stayed on the beach street to socialize with their relatives, who had arrived in a large group from the Rostov region from the Ukrainian border.

The young men from the Rostov region are studying in the third year at the Military Academy of the Strategic Missile Forces named after Peter the Great in the Moscow region. They participated in the Victory Day parade for the first time.

“It was really cool! I watched the parade as a child, but I never thought I would participate in it myself one day.”

“It feels unreal. It’s like you’re in a movie, but you’re actually there. Cool!” the cadets commented.

The boys’ parents said the participation is a matter of pride. According to Vitali and Valeri, the parade has been practiced three times a week since January. After the dress rehearsal, relatives served them sausage and cheese sandwiches.

“You are so beautiful,” the parents praised.

Does it worry if the boy ends up in Ukraine?

“Yes, it worries me a lot,” answered the mother of the other boy. “But our administration still does everything right.”

The men who marched in the parade met their loved ones along the Moskva river embankment after the general exercise.

Victory Day the parade will be held this year for the 33rd time, but due to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, it will be even smaller.

Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu announced in March that more than 10,000 people and 125 units of military equipment will participate in the Victory Day parade in Moscow this year. That’s less than last year.

Nationwide, a total of 55,000 soldiers were originally supposed to participate in the parades, but the parade has been canceled this year in at least more than 20 cities for various reasons. The city of Kursk announced that it was canceling the parade due to the “current situation”.

Governor of the Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov said he was worried about “special operations” soldiers arriving for rehabilitation who would hardly be relaxed by the burst of fireworks.

The city of Belgorod, located on the Ukrainian border, justified the cancellation by saying that it does not want to provoke the enemy with a large number of military personnel.

The Immortal Regiment parade, which is part of the traditions of Victory Day, has also been canceled this year citing security reasons.

In front of the Taganskaya metro station, you could see a glimpse of the military equipment of the parade.