Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

Russia records heavy casualties. Now Putin could plan another mobilization. The news ticker.

+++ 1.45 p.m.: The Spanish government has now also announced that it will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. These are six older Type 2A4 tanks that the Spanish military has already retired and is now restoring, according to the French news agency AFP reported. That’s why the Spanish defense minister, Margarita Robles, was unable to make a concrete statement on Wednesday before the parliament in Madrid when the tanks will be available. “We can get more tanks operational again if they are needed by our Ukrainian allies,” Robels said loudly in parliament AFP-Declarations.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine War: Russia reinforces troops on Eastern Front

+++ 1 p.m.: The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said in a conversation with the Ukrainska Pravda states that “the Russian military intensified its use of tactical airstrikes and deployment of aircraft on the Eastern Front on Wednesday (February 22)”. However, this is no surprise for him, according to Inhat. Due to the bad weather conditions in recent days, the Russian military has only been able to support its ground forces sparsely from the air.

A Russian Army tank at a military training area in Bamburovo, Primorsky Krai. (Archive photo) © Vitaliy Ankov / Imago Images

In the morning, the city of Kharkiv reported rocket hits, in which two people were injured. According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, Russian troops used S-300 missiles, which are actually designed to defend against air units.

War in Ukraine: Poland comments on tank deliveries

Update from Wednesday, February 22, 11:50 a.m.: According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 14 Leopard 2 tanks are to be delivered to Ukraine within the next two to three weeks. This should happen after training of Ukrainian tank crews on the new device is complete, Lukasz Jasina, spokesman for Poland’s foreign ministry, told a report by CNN according to Poland also supports Ukraine’s proposal to supply the Ukrainian military with fighter jets from old Soviet-era stocks. “As a member of NATO, we have to coordinate with our allies and find a common solution,” says Jasina CNN quoted.

Ukraine war: Russia is probably planning new mobilization

First report from Wednesday, February 22, 10:30 a.m.: Moscow – Will the Kremlin continue to escalate the conflict with Kiev? According to the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Russia could at least mobilize up to a million more soldiers in its war of aggression against Ukraine. With a reason for that the high Russian losses in the war. Things are also looking bleak when it comes to equipment. Wagner boss Prigozhin has to beg for ammunition and weapons. “Last fall, around 300,000 people were mobilized and recruited, some of whom are still being trained, some of whom have already been introduced to combat,” said BND boss Bruno Kahl Editorial network Germany. “Russia’s further mobilization potential is a reservoir of up to a million men, if deemed necessary in the Kremlin.”

A year after the start of the war, Kahl sees no willingness to negotiate on the part of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. When asked if he saw any will in Putin to make peace, the BND boss said: “Not at all. Right now it’s all about deciding on the battlefield and realizing as many advantages as possible there – and then maybe dictating a peace on his terms at some point.”

Ukraine war: Russia has apparently overestimated itself

In many respects, the course of the war was completely different from what Moscow, Ukraine and the West had assumed, Kahl said. At first, Russia thought it could bring Ukraine under control “with a few precise military, more symbolic and demonstrative actions.” That didn’t work out and that gave the Ukrainians a great situational advantage. “It was only much later that the Russians managed to show off their quantitative strength on the battlefield.”

Even now, the defense of the country by the Ukrainian army against the Russians, who outnumber the Russians, is still very effective, said the BND chief. “But in the long run this is a difficult dispute, which will only be successful on the Ukrainian side if the support of the West is really very sustainable.”

Ukraine War: Kiev scores surprise wins against Russia

According to Kahl, Russia has now managed to stop surprise successes by the Ukrainians. “It’s now more of a trench warfare, a very cruel, brutal war of attrition.” Regarding the debate about a possible spring offensive by the Russian army, the BND boss said: “What is now being called an offensive is actually an intensification of what we are already seeing. In the Donbass, where the focus of the Russian attack is, more and more troops are being brought in.” (red with dpa/AFP)