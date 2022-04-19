the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky yesterday announced the start of the Russian offensive against eastern Ukraine, a region that is partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists and where fighting has intensified.

“Now we can say that the Russian troops have started the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the entire Russian army is now engaged in this offensive,” Zelensky said, adding: “No No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday awarded the honorary title of “Guard” to the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade, praising the “heroism, tenacity, determination and courage” of his troops, accused by Ukraine of “crimes of war” after committing atrocities in Bucha.

Meanwhile, Lviv, in western Ukraine, was the target of attacks that left at least seven dead.

According to the Russian army, its forces destroyed with “high-precision missiles” an important “logistics center and batches of foreign weapons, delivered to Ukraine in recent days by the United States and European countries, which were stored there.”

On his side, the regional governor of Lviv, Maksym Kozitsky indicated that four cruise missile attacks were recorded in that city, fired from the Caspian Sea.

Lviv, located far from the front lines and close to the border with Poland, has become a refuge for the displaced.

There are also several Western embassies there, transferred from kyiv. The bombing in this area came hours after Zelensky accused Russia of wanting to “destroy” the Donbas region.

“This is hell. The offensive that we have been talking about for weeks has started,” Ukraine’s governor of the Lugansk region, Sergei Gaidai, said on Facebook.

“There is fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, incessant fighting in other peaceful locations,” he said, confirming that at least eight civilians were killed yesterday by Russian gunfire and attacks, according to regional authorities.

Corpses wrapped in plastic after recognition in Bucha. Photo: EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Four people were killed in Kreminna, a small town in the Lugansk region that fell to the Russians yesterday. And four more in the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian governor of that region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Since Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from the kyiv region, it has concentrated its armed forces in eastern Ukraine, subject to frequent bombing. In Mariupol, the last fighters, entrenched in the Azovstal metallurgical complex, ignored Moscow’s ultimatum to cease fire and evacuate.

This city has become the symbol of the fierce Ukrainian resistance to Russia.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights yesterday confirmed the death of 2,072 civilians in the war in Ukraine, of which 169 were children. The civilian victims who have been injured are 2,818.

In turn, the organization’s World Food Program (WFP) pointed out that more than 100,000 civilians in Mariúpol are on the brink of hunger and without water or heating.

In the midst of this struggle for Mariupol, Russian state television yesterday broadcast a video of two prisoners, identified as the British Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, captured in combat in Ukraine, asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to negotiate their release.

The two men request to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to Putin, who was arrested in kyiv. But Medvedchuk appeared in a video in which he asks to be exchanged “against the defenders of Mariupol and its inhabitants.”

On the diplomatic level, Volodimir Zelenski affirmed yesterday that he hopes that his country will obtain “in a few weeks” the status of a candidate to join the European Unionafter handing the bloc’s ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, two files with the request for membership.

In turn, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who represents the United States this week at the G20 finance ministers meeting, will boycott some of the meetings if Russia participates in them, a senior position in her portfolio reported yesterday.

Yellen is scheduled to participate, however, in the inaugural meeting of the G20, dedicated to the global economy. The meeting will partly meet virtually, tomorrow, the finance ministers and central bankers of these countries, of which Russia is a part.

With information from AFP / kyiv and Washington

