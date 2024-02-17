Russia | Stories of torture and freezing temperatures of up to 50 degrees – Navalnyi died in such conditions

Former prisoners of the camp known as the Wolf of the Arctic Circle have told about torture and harsh conditions.

Arctic wolf or Poljarnyi Volkina the well-known IK-3 Harp, prison camp number 3, is located at about the height of Sodankylä, deep in Siberia, in the Yamal Nenets Autonomous District, populated by Harp.

For example, one of the founders of the oil company Yukos, convicted of tax evasion, has sat there Platon Lebedeva well-known Putin critic by Mikhail Khodorkovsky a former business partner, as well as a Ukrainian film director imprisoned in Crimea Oleh Sentsov.

On Friday, a 47-year-old opposition leader died in a prison camp Alexei Navalny. He had been transferred there in December.

Harp the settlement is located about a hundred kilometers from the mining town of Vorkuta. For 25 years from the 1930s, one of the most famous prison camps in the Soviet Union was located in Vorkuta from the gulags.

Arctic wolf was established as part of the gulag system in the 1960s. However, the dictator was already building prisons in the area in the 1940s Joseph Stalin named “Stalin's track”.

Arctic Circle the wolf is of Moskovsky Komsolets including today the northernmost penal colony in Russia.

There is no road to Harpi, but you can usually get there by train from Moscow in two days. However, Navalny's transport to the camp from Vladimir in central Russia took three weeks in December. In 2017, the human rights organization Amnesty published the Russian prison system report onin which it cited prisoner transports lasting more than a week as cruel, inhuman and humiliating treatment.

The conditions there are also harsh. The camp is located north of the Arctic Circle, so in winter the prison is dark. The temperature can drop to around 50 degrees below zero.

“I am your new frosty sock”, a message on Navalnyi's X account on Boxing Day.

In the message, Navalnyi said that he went outside in the adjacent cell, which had no roof. HS told about the prison conditions and Navalny's affiliations after he arrived in the camp.

The entrance to the IK-3 prison facility in the Harpi settlement on Saturday.

The photo taken on Saturday in Harpi shows an ambulance in front of a building belonging to the prison area.

Human rights organization According to Memorial, the placement in Harpi may have been a means of pressure, partly because of the climate. In addition to the cold winters, in the summer the area is full of mosquitoes and gnats, which the prisoners can't get rid of.

Many who were imprisoned in the polar wolf before Navalny have told about torture in the camp.

“You get out of the transport truck, they surround you from all sides and start beating you with batons, hitting you with full force on the head, neck, back, everywhere,” described one prisoner.

Navalny was transferred to the camp when he received a new 19-year sentence last August. He was sentenced to be served in a “special discipline” prison, which is the highest level prison in Russia. It means living in lockable cells and only a few visiting rights per year.

Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš told the news agency Reuters in December that he believed that Navalnyi was transferred to a prison camp in an attempt to isolate him from the world and his allies.

Editor-in-chief of Novaja Gazeta newspaper Dmitry Muratov said on Friday that the newspaper demanded to see all documents related to Navalny's health. If Navalnyi died of a blood clot, as has been rumored, it is a direct result of the conditions in the prison camp, according to Muratov.

“Immobility, low-calorie food, lack of clean air, constant cold,” he listed the conditions he encountered in the Navanlnyi camp.

Navalny spent the last three years in prison camps. In 2020, an attempt was made to kill him in Russia with a novichok nerve agent. He received treatment in a Berlin hospital, but returned from Germany to Russia in January 2021.

The last time Navalny was seen alive in public was on February 15, when he attended the trial by remote connection. Then he joked and seemed fit, but the day before Navalnyi told on social media through his lawyers about the ill-treatment in the prison camp.

“They ordered me 15 days in the punishment cell. So this is the fourth punishment cell in the less than two months I've been with them [Harpissa] been.”