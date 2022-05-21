May 21 2022 09:12
Russia’s Gazprom has halted gas exports to neighboring Finland on Saturday, the Finnish gas systems operator said, in the latest escalation of a dispute with Western countries over the way to make energy payments.
“Gas imports through the Imatra entry point have stopped,” Gasgrid Finland said in a statement.
Imatra is the entry point for Russian gas into Finland.
Finland’s state-owned gas wholesaler Gazum said on Friday that Russia’s Gazprom had been alerted to the halt in flows as of 0400 GMT on Saturday morning.
Russia’s Gazprom is demanding that European countries pay for Russian gas in rubles because of the sanctions imposed on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, but Finland refused.
Source: Reuters
