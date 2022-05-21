By Pavel Polityuk and Terje Solsvik

KIEV/OSLO (Reuters) – Russia stopped supplying gas to Finland in an escalation of a dispute over energy payments with the West on Saturday and intensified an offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of the two Donbas provinces.

Russian-backed separatists already controlled parts of territory in Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk province before the February 24 invasion, but Moscow wants to take the last remaining territory under Ukrainian control in Donbas.

The last Ukrainian forces entrenched in the shattered Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol surrendered on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, ending the bloodiest siege of the war.

“The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant… has been completely liberated,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that 2,439 defenders had surrendered in recent days, including 531 from the final group.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military had told the steel mill’s last defenders that they could go out and save their lives. The Ukrainians did not immediately confirm Azovstal’s figures.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on Russia’s assertion in its Saturday morning update.

