State services from February 2 suspended the acceptance of applications for biometric passports

In Russia, they stopped accepting applications for biometric passports for a period of 10 years – work on processing these documents on the portal of state and municipal services has been temporarily stopped. Information about it appeared on public services.

“Since February 2, the acceptance of applications for the issuance of new-type passports with an electronic storage medium has been temporarily suspended,” the statement said.

If the application with the documents has already been submitted, you must wait for a response with further instructions from the department. Also, the applicant can apply on this issue at the place of registration of the document to the subdivision of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that in 2022, Russians issued 40 percent more foreign passports than last year. So, in 2022, compatriots received 5.4 million foreign passports, while in 2021 – 3.8 million. In addition, the number of issued internal Russian passports increased over the year.