The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suspension of the movement of ships along the corridor in the Black Sea

Traffic along the corridor defined by the “Black Sea Initiative” will be suspended until the situation around the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is clarified. This was announced on Monday, October 31, by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes TASS.

Until the situation around the terrorist action committed by Ukraine on October 29 against warships and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, traffic along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative has been suspended Ministry of Defense of Russia

It is noted that the movement of ships along the corridor is unacceptable, since the Kyiv authorities and Ukrainian troops use the security zone to conduct military operations against Russia.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that Russia’s position on the “Black Sea initiative” was brought to the attention of the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council.

We count on the UN assistance in obtaining guarantees from Ukraine on non-use of the humanitarian corridor for combat operations Ministry of Defense of Russia

At the same time, it is clarified that Russia, being the main participant in the agreements on the grain deal, does not withdraw from them, but suspends them.

Attack on Sevastopol and grain deal

On October 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) carried out an attack on Sevastopol and the Black Sea Fleet stationed in the city bay using unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, it was reported that a surface drone was eliminated in the waters near the city.

According to the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack, objects in the city were not hit, there were no victims or injured.

Later, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia was suspending participation in the grain deal. The department noted that the attacked ships ensured the safety of the grain corridor. The suspension of the transaction was also associated with the involvement of the UK in the mentioned attack and again called it a terrorist act.

Taking into account the carried out (…) terrorist act against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships (…) the Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports Ministry of Defense of Russia

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, said that a safe humanitarian corridor through which grain and food was exported from Ukraine was used to cover up the attack on Sevastopol.

The Russian diplomat also told the UN Secretary General that Russia would be forced to take its own measures to inspect ships passing through the Black Sea.

Taking into account the existing facts of abuse of the humanitarian corridor and, in general, the fact that the Black Sea remains a war zone, we cannot allow the passage of ships without our inspection and we will be forced to take independent measures to control dry cargo ships that have passed through the Joint Coordination Center without our approval Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The grain deal was signed on July 22 in Istanbul by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. The agreement involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

Reaction in the world

UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the world organization sees no reason to believe that the attack on Sevastopol violated the terms of the grain deal.

At the meeting of the Security Council, I mentioned our views on claims that the attack on Sevastopol somehow violated the terms of the Black Sea Initiative. From our point of view, there are no grounds for such assertions. See also War in Ukraine, flight of the sick and disabled to Italy. Already 100 transfers to regions such as Liguria and Piedmont Martin Griffiths Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs

At the same time, the diplomat stressed that the UN believes in extending the grain deal with Russia until November 18 (the last day of the deal is approx. “Tapes.ru”) will do everything possible to keep it extended. Griffiths noted that the UN is ready to launch an investigation into the reasons that led to Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian grain deal.

Related materials:

The United States decided that Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the grain deal “cannot be justified.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said that any arguments that Russia makes “do not take into account the difficulties after blocking access to grain to countries that need it.”

Food prices, according to the politician, have already reacted with growth to Russia’s decision. Against the backdrop of Russia’s statement, world wheat prices jumped by 5 percent in a day. The US authorities would like the deal to continue, Price said.