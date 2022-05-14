Russia’s electricity exports to Finland were suspended from Friday to Saturday night, hours after the announcement by the Russian energy supplier, a Finnish official in the sector told AFP.

The company responsible for the import of Russian electricity in Finland, RAO Nordic, with 100% of its Russian capital, had announced on Friday that the supply would be suspended due to non-payments, at a time when Finland is preparing to present its candidacy for NATO.

Russia’s exports to Finland “currently equal zero. This has been the case since midnight (9:00 p.m. GMT), as announced,” Timo Kaukonen, responsible for operations at Fingrid, the Finnish operator, told AFP.

The network works thanks to imports from Sweden, according to real-time information from Fingrid, which announced on Friday that it could perfectly do without Russian electricity.

Finland imports 10% of the electricity it needs from Russia.

Helsinki-based RAO Nordic is a subsidiary of the Russian company InterRAO. On Friday, he justified his decision by the non-payment of electricity supplied to Finland since May 6.

No details were given on whether these payment problems are related to European sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement of the end of electricity supply to Finland coincides with an increase in tension between the two countries due to the will of the Nordic country to present its candidacy for NATO in the coming days, probably on Sunday.

AFP