The former Russian president, former head of government and current ‘number two’ of the Kremlin Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, fearing that Ramstein would agree to the delivery of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, yesterday launched another of his usual diatribes against the West and once again threatened “nuclear war” if military aid to kyiv continues.

Through his Telegram account, Medvedev referred in a particularly angry way to the calls to make Ukraine’s victory possible against Russia, which he described as a “mantra that, to achieve peace, Russia must lose.” In his words, “it has never occurred to them to draw the elementary conclusion that a defeat by a nuclear power in a conventional war can lead to the outbreak of a nuclear war. The nuclear powers have never lost in major conflicts in which their fate is at stake.

“This is something that should be obvious to everyone, even to a Western politician capable of showing even a glimmer of intelligence,” he added. Medvedev lamented that “at the NATO base in Ramstein, the West’s top military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies and the supply of new heavy weapons and attack systems to Ukraine.” It is not the first time that Medvedev has raised the nuclear threat. He is the Russian leader who has resorted to this form of intimidation the most times.

“Defensive Doctrine”



The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, later stated that what the former Russian president said “is totally in line with our nuclear doctrine. Read our defensive doctrine and you will see that there are no contradictions. Yesterday Peskov warned that if the meeting of Western defense ministers at the US Ramstein airbase agrees to supply heavy tanks to kyiv, the consequences will be “negative.”

“We have repeatedly said that these supplies will not substantially change anything, but will add problems to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” stressed the presidential spokesman, who this week assured that Western tanks arriving in Ukraine will immediately “set on fire.” .