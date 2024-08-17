Home policy

From: Felix Busjaeger

After the Kursk attack, fears of a nuclear incident are growing. Now Russia is warning of an attack on the nuclear power plant in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The situation in the Ukraine war remains tense: After the start of the Kursk offensive almost two weeks ago, numerous experts are still concerned about the danger of a possible escalation in the war. At first, Russia’s army seemed surprised by the latest offensive in Ukraine, but now the armed forces are forming up for a counterattack. On both sides, the losses in the Ukraine War large, but there are no exact figures. While the Ukrainian positions in Kursk are being reinforced after the advance, Russia sees a threat from attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Moscow.

After Kursk attack: Concerns grow over attacks on nuclear power plant in Ukraine war

After Ukraine’s Kursk advance in the war, the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom alerted the International Atomic Energy Agency about a worsening of the situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Moscow. Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev also invited IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in a telephone call to see for himself the situation at the nuclear power plant in the Kursk region and in the associated town of Kurchatov. Rosatom announced this in Moscow, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

View of a block of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Russia has now expressed concern about attacks in the Ukraine war and after the Kursk advance. © Victor/Xinhua/dpa

Due to the current situation in the Ukraine war, air raid warnings are sounded several times a day at the Kursk nuclear power plant. These are usually triggered by Ukrainian attacks. According to Russian sources, rocket parts were recently found on the Kursk nuclear power plant site. According to Ukrainian Pravda There could be a calculation behind the reports: Russia has repeatedly warned in the past about possible attacks on nuclear power plants and their consequences. Only on August 16, Russian propagandists and military bloggers spread reports about an alleged impending attack by Ukraine with a “dirty bomb”. Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, immediately denied the claims.

Concern about nuclear power plant grows in Ukraine war: Kursk advance changes situation

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine over two and a half years ago, the danger of a nuclear incident has been the subject of repeated debate. In the first months of the war, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was the focus of numerous attacks and was the target of acts of sabotage. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for this and the IAEA has deployed observers. According to Rosatom, Likhachev has now complained that the site is repeatedly being shelled by the Ukrainian side. Ukraine, on the other hand, claims that Russia is shelling the nuclear power plant itself.

According to statements by Russian propagandists and military bloggers, Rosatom and the Russian Defense Ministry also claim that there are indications through information channels that Ukraine is preparing a provocation against the Kursk nuclear power plant. The ministry in Moscow threatened to react harshly if this were to happen. Rosatom also stressed that this was not just a threat to the two power plants, but also a risk to the principles of nuclear safety established by the IAEA.

In view of the Ukrainian advance on the Russian region of Kursk in the Ukraine war, which began on August 6, the IAEA had warned of possible dangers to the nuclear power plant there. IAEA Director General Grossi called on both sides to adhere to the rules for nuclear safety in conflict areas “in order to avoid a nuclear accident with potentially serious radiation consequences.”

Situation in the Ukraine war: Kiev establishes itself in the region after Kursk advance

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky further successes in the Kiev offensive in the Russian region of Kursk. The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Olexander Syrskyj, had previously reported that the Ukrainian positions after the Kursk Offensive The stabilized area has also become larger overall, said Selenskyj, citing the general.

Russia is currently taking advantage of the situation in the Ukraine war to make progress in other areas of Ukraine. Russia says it has also carried out air strikes against the neighboring Ukrainian region of Sumy, from where Kiev’s troops had entered Kursk with around 10,000 men. On Saturday alone, Russian troops on the front near Pokrovsk are said to have made at least 25 attempts to drive the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions. (fbu/dpa)