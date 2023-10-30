Russia does not stand still and does not stop its ships along the Northern Sea Route. Less and less attentive to international standards, but aware of what is at stake, Moscow strings together, one after the other, a series of increasingly serious and potentially impactful environmental violations. A few weeks after using “non-ice class” tankers to transport crude oil across the Arctic, the Russian authorities decided to send nuclear fuel along the Northern Sea Route on board a cargo ship without any specialization in the transport of this type of fuel.

The lack of attention shown by Russia towards security, therefore, is confirmed as a habit and not a sporadic episode. Not only that: the ship’s records also document a host of other safety and security shortcomings arising during the inspections carried out in the last period. Nuclear fuel traveled from Murmansk to Pavek to supply the Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant. Five years after making its floating nuclear power plant in the Arctic, Rosatom – Russian state nuclear energy company – delivered a new batch of nuclear fuel to the facility. The nuclear material traveled along the Northern Sea Route aboard the cargo ship SMP Arkhangelsk. The ship’s records indicate that this is not the first violation: the vessel has a long history of safety deficiencies noted during inspections over the last decade. The Northern Shipping Company – the shipping company which owns the ship – has also been subject to sanctions by the United States since May 2022. The transport of nuclear fuel usually takes place on highly specialized ships that respect strict international guidelines. Transporting nuclear fuel on board a traditional, unequipped merchant ship can be very dangerous, according to industry experts. Based on calculations possible thanks to satellite images, it is assumed that the transfer of fuel on board the unit may have lasted approximately 10 days. The vessel, built in 2002 by the shipyard Damen Shipyard in Romania, passed through the ownership of seven different shipowners before arriving at the current one, the Northern Shipping Company. The violations noted range from the absence of a voyage data recorder to the lack of lifeboats, from the presence of faulty fire pumps to non-functional auxiliary engines and Marpol pollution prevention violations. “Making a voyage on the Northern Sea Route with dangerous cargo using an unsuitable vessel means pushing the limits excessively – explains Sigurd Enge, Senior Advisor on Shipping at the Bellona Foundation, an international environmental NGO based in Oslo, Norway – This is a very high risk indeed. A further contributor is the lack of inadequate, certified safety equipment, propulsion and auxiliary machinery and fire pumps: in this context, any accident can quickly turn into a dramatically dangerous event.” The transport of nuclear materials in international waters is highly regulated, the number of specialized ships can be counted on one hand: nuclear material must be stored in highly secure containers.

The shipment of nuclear fuel seems like the icing on a cake already prepared with the start of environmental rights violations a few weeks ago with the transport of crude oil to China via the Arctic on old non-ice class tankers.