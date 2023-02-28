Russian forces advanced on Tuesday in their week-long campaign to encircle and capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces described the situation as “extremely tense”, according to Reuters.

Russian troops, including mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group, are trying to cut the Ukrainian defenders’ supply lines to Bakhmut. The city has been the scene of some of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Bakhmut’s conquest would give Russia its first major prize in more than half a year and pave the way for the capture of the last remaining urban centers in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow says it has annexed in what it calls a “special military operation” in Russia. Ukraine.

“Despite significant losses, the enemy launched Wagner’s most prepared assault units, which are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and encircle the city,” Ukraine’s Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a statement.

An unidentified soldier from Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, speaking on the Telegram messaging app as explosions exploded in the background, delivered a defiant note: “28 February, the city of Bakhmut. The city is on fire, the enemy is pressing . Everything will be from Ukraine…”

Russian state news agency RIA released a video clip that it said showed Russian Su-25 fighter jets flying over Bakhmut. “We’re glad they’re ours,” said a man in the clip identified as a Wagner fighter, adding that the jets had helped them “psychologically”.

Ukraine’s military said Russia was bombing settlements around Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 but now lies in ruins after months of intense trench warfare.

“On the last day, our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks,” the military said earlier on Tuesday, including in the villages of Yadhidne and Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut.

A Reuters reporter who visited the area on Monday said he had seen no signs of Ukrainian forces withdrawing and that reinforcements were arriving despite constant Russian shelling.

“Both sides remain in their positions because, as you see, spring means mud. So it’s impossible to advance,” said Mykola, 59, commander of a Ukrainian battery of front-line rocket launchers, watching a tablet screen. to get the coordinates to shoot.

Spring thaws have a history of ruining armies’ plans to attack Ukraine and western Russia, turning roads into rivers and fields into swamps.

Reuters saw several military vehicles stuck in the mud. In a zigzag trench, Volodymyr, a 25-year-old platoon commander, said his men were prepared to operate in any weather.

Russia, its forces resupplied with hundreds of thousands of conscripts, has stepped up its attacks along the eastern front, but its attacks have come at a high cost, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Bakhmut and shot down US-made rockets and Ukrainian drones.

It later accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against two southern regions of Russia overnight, but said it did no damage.

The Russian ministry, without providing evidence, also said the United States was planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals. There was no immediate response from the US.