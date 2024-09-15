Russia launched several strikes against Ukraine on Sunday, September 15. The latest of the day was a drone strike overnight in kyiv, according to Ukrainian military officials. Earlier, another Russian strike on a residential tower in Kharkiv, in the northeast, left at least one dead and 42 wounded, and an attack in the strategic city of Pokrovsk caused one death.

#Russia #steps #offensive #Ukraine #drone #strike #kyiv #bombings #Kharkiv #Pokrovsk