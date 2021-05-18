The government of Russia He made progress in his efforts to exclude supporters of Alexei Navalny from the September legislatures, after a first vote in the Lower House approved on Tuesday approved those who adhere to “extremist” groups.

A trial to qualify as “extremist” both the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) and the Navalny regional offices began on Monday in Moscow.

The text voted on Tuesday in Parliament prohibits anyone involved in “extremist” organizations from being elected to the Parliament (Duma).

The bill is retroactive, and includes those who have held a position of responsibility in any group for up to five years before being classified as “extremist”, a period reduced to three years for simple activists and supporters.

But for this project to take effect still to be approved in second and third reading through the Duma and then to the Federation Council – upper chamber – stages that are simple formalities in institutions controlled by the Kremlin.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been in prison in Russia since February. Photo: REUTERS

Key choice

The September vote is delicate for the party in power, United Russia, unpopular in a discouraging scenario fostered by the boredom of the voters, the economic stagnation from the country, corruption scandalsAnd all despite a real popularity of President Vladimir Putin.

In recent years, United Russia has suffered various failures in local elections and Navalny sought to capitalize on this unpopularity, presenting his own candidates or encouraging the electorate to vote for the best placed before the Kremlin, in the campaign they call the “smart vote.”

Navalny, who is disqualified from holding political office Since 2017, he has been in prison after being sentenced last February to two and a half years in prison, in a fraud case dating from 2014, considered entirely political.

Lawyers for supporters of Alexei Navalny. Monday, in front of the court in Moscow where supporters of the opposition leader are being tried. Photo: EFE

His arrest took place a few months after the poisoning that brought him to the brink of death and of which he accuses the Kremlin.

Criticism of the government

On this day, 293 deputies voted in favor of the project, 45 against, and the occasion was marked by criticism from some deputies of the Communist Party and Fair Russia, who generally support the Kremlin.

“So many constitutional provisions are violated (in the text) that I don’t know how we can even discuss and vote on them,” denounced Valeri Gartung, from Just Russia.

A United Russia deputy, Vasili Piskarev, said the text seeks to counter “attempts at foreign interference” that “will increase before the elections.”

Navalny’s team denounced the project as “absolute nonsense.” “Several thousand people will lose their right to be elected in a tris,” he said on the Telegram network.

“Extremists”

In mid-April, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded that several organizations related to the opposition be declared “extremists”, something that can translate into harsh prison sentences for its members.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Navalni’s organizations are trying to “destabilize the social and socio-political situation” in Russia, “under the cover of liberal slogans.”

The list of extremist organizations, which the Minister of Justice controls, includes some 30 groups, from Jehovah’s Witnesses to neo-Nazi or jihadist organizations, such as the terrorist group ISIS.

Founded by the lawyer and activist in 2011, the FBK stands out for its investigations to expose corruption in the circles of power.

The most prominent, published in January, accuses President Putin of having a palace built on the Black Sea. With 116 million views on YouTube, Putin personally denied it, which is strange.

By Thibaut Marchand, AFP

