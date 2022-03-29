(Reuters) – Russia retaliated in what it called an “economic war” with the West on Tuesday, offering to buy back its $2 billion eurobonds due next month in rubles instead of the US currency. -American.

The Finance Ministry’s offer for the April 4 bonds, Russia’s biggest debt repayment this year, comes after Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine in a bid to stop Moscow out of international finance.

It was not immediately clear whether bondholders would be forced to accept rubles if they rejected the offer, a move that would break the bond’s terms and raise again the prospect of Russia’s first external sovereign default in a century.

“It is important to note that this is a public offering and not a final decision that these bonds will be paid in rubles. Perhaps the Russian authorities want to assess the willingness of investors to accept payment in rubles?” said Himanshu Porwal, credit analyst at Seaport Global.

Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management, which does not own the bonds, said the move was part of a fight by the Russian central bank and the Ministry of Finance “to prevent default and stabilize markets and the ruble”.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday that bondholders must submit requests to sell their holdings to the National Settlement Depository between 10:00 a.m. ET on March 29 and 11:00 a.m. on March 30.

