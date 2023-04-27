By Tom Balmforth

(Reuters) – Anti-tank trenches near the occupied city of Polohy in southeastern Ukraine stretch for 30 km. Behind are rows of concrete barricades with “dragon’s teeth”. Further back are the defensive trenches where Russian troops will be deployed.

The defenses visible in the satellite images taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of Russian fortifications stretching from western Russia to eastern Ukraine and running towards Crimea, built in readiness for a major Ukrainian attack.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are training in the West to use different military assets on the battlefield in concert ahead of a counter-offensive that Ukrainian officials say will take place when their forces are ready.

Reuters has reviewed satellite images of thousands of defensive positions inside Russia and along the Ukrainian front lines that show they are most heavily guarded in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the gateway to the Crimean Peninsula.

Six military experts said the defenses, built mainly after Ukraine’s rapid advances in the autumn, could make things more difficult for Ukraine this time around and that progress would depend on its ability to carry out complex and combined operations effectively.

“These are not ideal numbers for Ukrainians. Can they do this kind of warfare, combined arms operations?” said Neil Melvin, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). “The Russians have shown that they cannot do this and have gone back to their old Soviet method of attrition.”

A Ukrainian counter-offensive could change the dynamic of a war that has turned into a bloody battle of attrition, and military experts say the length of the front could strain Russia’s defences.

If Kiev can regain control of the south, it could regain unimpeded access to its Black Sea export routes at a time when Russia has signaled it may close the grain corridor.

Ukraine may not get another big infusion of armored equipment from the West anytime soon, putting pressure on Kiev to retake as much land as possible if military support starts to wane, military experts say.

“We’ve cleared most of the inventory in the West,” Melvin said. “It will take a few years to rebuild. I think this is (Ukraine’s) big opportunity to push.”

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not respond to a written request for comment on any counteroffensive.

Ukraine has pledged to retake all Russian-occupied territory, an area roughly the size of Bulgaria, but officials are reluctant to release any information that might help Moscow.

The West sent several modern main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to serve as the most advanced part of an attack, along with bridge equipment and mine clearance vehicles.

That’s why Russia has been carrying out extensive layered fortifications to ensure its troops are much more entrenched than they were when they were driven out of northeastern Ukraine and the city of Kherson, satellite images show.

Footage analyzed by Reuters shows that much of the Russian building took place after November, when its forces withdrew from the southern city of Kherson and both sides sought to consolidate positions through the winter months.

Stretching for hundreds of kilometers, military experts say the defenses mark areas where Russia expects to be attacked or sees strategic importance in holding territory.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not respond to questions about the defenses and their ability to repel a counteroffensive.

All military experts predict that the main thrust of a counteroffensive will be in the south, although the heaviest fighting in recent months has been concentrated in the east and, in particular, around the city of Bakhmut.