According to the British media Financial times (FT), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is about to launch an investigation to establish whether the clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine complied with the appropriate scientific and ethical standards.

However, from the official Twitter account of the vaccine came quickly to deny this news.

“The report of a special investigation on the clinical trials of Sputnik V posted today in FT is wrong“, published the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine.

1) Report of a special investigation into #SputnikV clinical trials published in FT today is incorrect. Sputnik V team is going through a regular rolling review of EMA, in which good clinical practice (GCP) is a part of the standard procedure for all vaccines. – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 7, 2021

“The EMA is conducting a continuous and periodic review of the Sputnik V team, in which Good Clinical Practice (GCP) is part of the standard procedure for all vaccines,” he clarified.

“Sputnik V specifically invited EMA to conduct an ongoing review and is showing full transparency. 59 countries have already confirmed Sputnik V’s compliance with BPC and we expect EMA to do so as well,” he added, before struggling to just know if.

“False reports from anonymous sources attempt to undermine the objective nature of the EMA review and we ask the media to follow the EMA and Sputnik V accounts and official statements to avoid spreading incorrect information “, he completed.

Back and forth

According to the British media, the investigation, which would begin next week, responds to the concern of the European regulator about the possibility that these tests did not comply with “good clinical practice”.

At the international level, there are a number of agreed standards to ensure that drug trials are properly designed and conducted, the FT noted.

Russia has indicated that military and state employees participated in the trials of the vaccine, developed in a state laboratory and financed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign fund of the Kremlin.

The head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, told the FT that there was no pressure on these people to participate in the trials and stressed that Sputnik V complied with “all clinical practices”.

The EMA has not yet decided whether this Russian preparation will be used in the countries of the European Union (EU).

Dmitriev noted that regulators in the 59 countries that have already approved Sputnik V reviewed the data “rigorously” and they were satisfied that it complied with “good clinical practice”.

The Sputnik V vaccine is already used in many countries, including Latin America.

With information from the EFE agency