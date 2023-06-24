Yevgeny Prigozhin has “crossed the Rubicon”, his move is “not improvised, but calculated”. “Many things will happen in the next 24-48 hours, it is a situation that develops rapidly”, we will understand if one of the two gives in, “but if Putin gives in, he will lose face and power”. Or you go to “a civil war scenario”.

This is the analysis made with Adnkronos by the former ambassador to NATO and ISPI adviser Stefano Stefaniniaccording to which it is also possible “a remote confrontation, between the Wagner which controls a part of the country crucial for the war in Ukraine, the part on the border with Ukraine, and the rest of the huge Russia”.

“The Ukrainians welcome this proof of Russia’s weakness – notes the diplomat – It doesn’t take much imagination, if they are able to do it they will take advantage of it as much as possible, anyone would do it in their place”.

Prigozhin, who “knows the reality of war much better than Putin”, argues that it is not a revolt against the Russian president, “but he wants to seize control of military operations, he wants to replace at least the management of the war in Ukraine, something that clearly Putin cannot concede to him. If he then sees the opportunity to become the leader of Russia, the ambition has no limits”, replies Stefanini when asked if the head of Wagner aims higher.

Strongly weakened Putin, he also loses an ally in foreign policy

According to Stefanini, Prigozhin’s moves “are not improvised, but calculated”. “This tug of war has been going on for some time, from being a useful man Prigozhin has increasingly become the Frankenstein rebelling against his master”, it may be that Putin and his apparatus decided that the head of Wagner “had become too cumbersome and that Prigozhin, who has no shortage of sources of information, moved first”.

What is certain is that Putin finds himself greatly weakened by this crisis. And Stefanini lists at least three reasons. The first is that Russia “is weaker at the front” in Ukraine, from which Wagner’s men have withdrawn, 20-25 thousand according to Prigozhin. Then we must remember that Prigozhin was an important ally of Putin, also in foreign policy, just think of the role of Wagner’s mercenaries in Libya, Mali and Central Africa. “Putin therefore loses an ally and even finds himself with an internal military confrontation with an uncertain outcome”.

Finally, “the consensus, superficial, but consensus” that accompanied Putin during the war “is based on the fact that people in Russia have hardly noticed the war, now this pretense of normality has been swept away. People in Moscow wake up with the tanks on the street. If until now they could pretend to believe that everything was normal, now it is not anymore”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, says Stefanini, “got exactly the point when you said that the Russian war in Ukraine has created instability in Russia”.