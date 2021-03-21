Moscow does not regard Britain as a hostile power. This statement was made by the Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin in an interview with the British radio station LBC, reports TASS…

He recalled that Russia and Great Britain have a very long history of relations, about 450 years of diplomatic relations. “There were different periods: sometimes we were at enmity with each other, (…) but at some time we were allies, during the Second World War,” the diplomat said.

In Soviet times, countries were enemies because of different ideologies, but nowadays there is no such difference, so Moscow does not understand the reasons for London’s hostility. “The British government has terminated most of our relationships, only economic and cultural ties have been preserved. But in the political sphere, relations are practically dead, ”the ambassador stated.

Earlier, Kelin said that Russia is considering the new strategy of defense and foreign policy of Great Britain as a toughening of London’s course towards the Russian side. He promised a mirror response.

On March 16, Great Britain recognized Russia as one of the main and acute threats. The review of the security, defense and foreign policy of the United Kingdom states that London will defend itself “against any threat posed by the Russian side.” In addition, the country plans to send its armed forces abroad much more often, as well as to increase the defense budget.