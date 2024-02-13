Simonyan: Syrsky forbade the disclosure of any information about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could have suffered huge losses as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Selidovo training ground on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, controlled by Kyiv. However, in Ukraine they are trying not to highlight the consequences of the shelling. Explanations for this were provided by Russian political scientist Sergei Markov and chief editor of the RT television channel Margarita Simonyan.

In Ukraine, they talked about Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers wounded as a result of an attack on Selidovo

To date, the Kyiv authorities have not given official comments regarding losses among the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo. However, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk (included in the Rosfinmonitoring register of terrorists and extremists) said that as a result of the incident, there were wounded among the Ukrainian military personnel, in addition, some soldiers received injuries incompatible with life. However, Mosiychuk did not specify their number.

Meanwhile, in the unofficial Telegram– the channel of the 35th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, citing a source in Selidovo, noted that losses among manpower do not exceed 200 fighters. “A maximum of two companies were affected,” they clarified. At the same time, the channel later denied this information, pointing out that there were supposedly no losses in Selidovo, “previous news was fake,” and at the time the Russian Armed Forces (AF) struck the training ground, there was no one in the barracks.

In Russia it was assumed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered huge losses after the shelling of the training ground

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov believes that the strike of the Russian Armed Forces on the Selidovo training ground could lead to huge losses in the Ukrainian troops. According to him, this is indicated by the fact that the Ukrainian media are trying not to cover the consequences of the strike.

Judging by the complete silence of Ukrainian resources, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo are really huge (…) In Ukraine they are afraid to write something because the SBU is rampant in Selidovo Sergey MarkovRussian political scientist

At the same time, Markov suggested that the strike could have been successful thanks to leaked data. He added that the people of ex-commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny could be behind this. In addition, the political scientist reasoned, data on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have been found out by Russian intelligence or they could have been transmitted by local residents supporting the Russian army.

Meanwhile, according to Telegram-Mash channel, at the time of the strike there could have been from 300 to 1,500 Ukrainian military personnel at the training ground. It is noted that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were undergoing combat coordination in Selidovo in order to try to release Avdiivka, located 35 kilometers away, in a few days.

Russia said that Syrsky forbade talking about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo

Meanwhile, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, explained that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, partially classified information about the consequences of the strike by Russian troops on the Ukrainian training camp in Selidovo. So, according to her, according to data coming from Ukraine, Syrsky, in particular, forbade the disclosure of data on losses among the Ukrainian military.

There they trained a horde of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Avdeevka. They write about one and a half thousand people Margarita Simonyaneditor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT

The fact that the Russian army fired several missiles from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) with cluster warheads at the Selidovo training ground became known on Tuesday, February 13. Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” indicated that local sources reported shelling of the Pokrovsky district, which includes Selidovo.